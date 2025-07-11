Ruben Selles is a hard sell for some Sheffield United fans but he deserves backing

Alan Biggs on the early stages of life under Ruben Selles at Sheffield United

Managers can suffer by unfair comparison to popular predecessors if early results don’t go well.

Sincerely hope this doesn’t happen to Ruben Selles who, from limited experience, I’d rate as a good coach and a very decent guy.

It’s not his doing if he’s faced with a shorter than normal honeymoon period and this must be understood from the start.

So a plea here for patience before a ball is kicked, which is some sort of record.

After all, the Spaniard is presiding over a whole change of culture in working to instil his ideas and philosophy on players who have the previous regime ingrained in them.

Selles is a hard sell for supporters who, in the main, were resolutely behind Chris Wilder.

Again, that’s not his doing. He deserves to be judged over a period and not, in my opinion, purely on whether he wins promotion next season.

But he’s clearly not flinching from the challenge in admitting he’s inherited a Sheffield United squad with “a strong base.”

Which is something I never felt he had at Hull City where, from a bottom-of-the-table start, he achieved what he was hired for in avoiding relegation - only to be very harshly sacked.

Add to this, the job he did in making Reading League One promotion contenders, amid a raging ownership crisis, was nothing short of remarkable.

Selles clearly isn’t fazed by the whims of modern football. Just as well in his new role perhaps.

I copped some flak for saying COH Sports were replacing United’s existing DNA and yet they themselves have said: “Ruben is a culture setter and represents a new direction.”

Sheffield United fans won’t judge Selles on first season

I’m on record as thinking the owners have made a mistake. But that doesn’t mean I want Selles to fail.

Quite the reverse and if I’m wrong I’ll stand up and say so. Too many people confuse opinion with bias.

Being a supporter of Wilder is hardly something to be ashamed of - or the majority of Blades fans would be hanging their heads.

But it’s equally right that they get behind Selles. And I don’t think most will - or should - judge him on succeeding in his first season.

Given a decent showing at this formative time, I hope the board follow suit. As they said themselves in making the big change: “The road ahead may require patience.”