One thing Sheffield United supporters can surely all agree on as Chris Wilder uncertainty rumbles on

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cesspit that is social media in 2025 can be an unreliable barometer of popular opinion but at times, it’s the best we have. And the online mood over the past week seems to very much reflect a majority support for Chris Wilder’s position as manager of Sheffield United.

But this isn’t a column about the whys and wherefores of the decision facing COH Sports which, without exaggeration, could be up there with the most important they have made in their successful business careers to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For what they’re worth, I’ve made my feelings clear already. Evolution, rather than revolution, seems the best plan of action. Last season, for the most part impressive until a cruel end under the Wembley arch, suggests to most that there isn’t a great deal currently wrong at Bramall Lane.

But defeat at Wembley was always going to make someone vulnerable and the most convenient fall guy is usually the one in the dugout, even if you did hand him a new three-and-a-half year deal months earlier. Some of United’s board are in favour of a change; there’s little point ignoring that some of their supporters do, too.

But whether you fall in the Wilder In or Out camp, or are somewhere floating in the middle, no-one can surely argue that the current ignominy of limbo is hardly befitting treatment for one of, if not the, greatest manager in your club’s modern history.

Chris Wilder deserves Sheffield United clarity as job uncertainty rumbles on

We know that the board are split on whether to stick or twist with Wilder at the helm. We even know some reported targets to replace the man still in the hotseat, courtesy of weekend links with Gary O’Neil and Ruben Selles. But as we sit here, midway through June and with the transfer window back open for business, there is still so much we don’t know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder has lined up four players who would strengthen United with the stroke of a pen. Chief scout Jamie Hoyland has a fortnight or so left on his contract and is another facing an uncertain future. What contingency plans are in place in recruitment if a change is made at this stage, beyond firing up the computer and exploring the Bulgarian market again?

And what steps are being taken to ensure that the AI gamble signings, Ehik Ukaki the latest this week and more likely to come with a right-back from the Parva Liga being looked at, aren’t blocking the valuable pathway for players from the academy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact that the well-documented disruption of last summer didn’t derail United’s promotion push was, in many eyes, a minor miracle. This time around, United could have learned the lessons, attacked the summer and hit the ground running in a division littered with unknown quantities.

Football is a cut-throat business - in what other industry, apart from perhaps journalism, are job losses so universally met with a shrug of the shoulders? - but, on a more human level, Wilder - for all he has done for this club - surely deserves more respect than being left hanging on.

If a change in the dugout had to be made after Wembley, why wait so long to seriously consider it? If it doesn’t, why not end the uncertainty here and now so the club can move forward on the same page? In the meantime the whole club is in a state of paralysis, and no-one wins; but many risk losing.