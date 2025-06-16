Sheffield United could generate welcome transfer auction for forgotten player ahead of summer return

Sheffield United could look to drum up an auction for one of their out-of-favour players this summer ahead of his proposed return to Bramall Lane. Croatian international Ivo Grbic is set to report back for pre-season training with United, as things stand, after his loan spell at Caykur Rizespor came to an end.

The Turkish side offered Grbic an escape route from South Yorkshire last summer, with the 29-year-old making 22 appearances for them either side of a sickening head injury he suffered just before Christmas which saw him taken to hospital after colliding with an opponent.

With Michael Cooper establishing himself as United’s No.1, and Adam Davies still under contract and providing more than adequate cover, Grbic’s most likely avenue to first-team football he will crave at this stage of his career lies away from Bramall Lane, with Rizespor interested in bringing him back to Estadio Çaykur Didi.

But they aren’t the only Turkish club eyeing a move this summer, with Turkish media crediting Kocaelispor with interest in Grbic ahead of their return to the top-flight next term. Taka Gazete report that they have already held transfer talks with Grbic and have made an offer to the goalkeeper.

Their first offer has not met with approval but an improved one could follow, with no definitive insight as to whether an approach has been made to the Blades yet. If two clubs show concrete interest then it could increase United’s chances of recouping their investment in Grbic last January, when he arrived with designs of being United’s long-term No.1 but instead had a nightmare introduction to English football.

Grbic, also recently linked with Celta Vigo with his reputation seemingly untarnished by his United struggles, conceded 32 goals in his first 10 appearances in a United shirt, with his only game for the Blades last season a League Cup win over Wrexham before he moved to Turkey.

United moved on swiftly to replace him with Cooper but Grbic remains under contract at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2027, and a switch this summer looks like the best outcome for all parties in the deal.