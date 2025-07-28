"Fee agreed" for 24 G/A star man linked with Sheffield United as Blades' current position clarified

Sheffield United are yet to follow up their reported interest in Finnish winger Oliver Antman with a concrete proposal, The Star understands, despite reports that the Blades “lead the chase” for the Go Ahead Eagles man over the weekend. Antman, 23, is now thought to be close to signing for Glasgow giants Rangers.

Antman was linked with the Blades after an impressive season in the Eredivisie last term, scoring seven times and adding 17 assists in 39 appearances. But this publication was told over the weekend that United were yet to make contact with the Dutch side over a potential move, with Rangers instead stealing a march over a player also of interest to Club Brugge.

Reports north of the border suggest that Rangers have agreed a fee for Antman, who “could become Russell Martin's latest signing within the next 24 to 48 hours” with a fee of around £5m reported.

That would tally with previous quotes from Go Ahead Eagles director Jan Willem van Dop, who has said of Antman and his teammate Jakob Breum: "We think Breum and Antman should be allowed to leave for more than six million [euros].”

United have focused on the loan market so far this summer but were said to have raised the funds to launch a bid for Antman, potentially helped by the recent sale of Vini Souza to Bundesliga club Wolfsburg. They have identified Djibril Soumaré as his replacement, but are still waiting for a visa for the Senegalese midfielder.

As well as Antman, journalist Alan Nixon also linked the Blades with Tim Iroegbunam, the Everton midfielder who previously spent time with Aston Villa. The Blades are light in central midfield after losing Souza, while Tom Davies, Jamie Shackleton and Oliver Arblaster will all miss the start of the season through injury.

New signing Louie Barry impressed on his debut in Saturday’s friendly victory at Chesterfield, while Tyler Bindon has also quietly caught the eye with his composure after agreeing a season-long loan deal from Nottingham Forest.

Speaking after that victory about the state of play in the transfer market, Selles admitted: “Sometimes it's not that easy because it became a little bit special to come and play in England after you went out of the European Union.

“So sometimes you need to get those permissions, visas and those things. That sometimes slows down the tempo that I want it but it's just a matter of that, really. We're talking about players we're working on. Whether it's Soumare or another one, the club will announce it in the proper time."