"Not easy..." - Ruben Selles' transfer frustration as Sheffield United eye Djibril Soumare alternatives

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United’s attempts to add to Ruben Selles’ squad ahead of the new season have been hampered by post-Brexit regulations, the Blades boss has admitted. The Spaniard is still hoping to add some quality to his roster ahead of August 9’s season opener at home to Bristol City.

Djibril Soumare, the Braga defensive midfielder, is a confirmed target of the Blades after their central options were decimated by Vini Souza’s departure to German side Wolfsburg, and injuries to Oliver Arblaster, Tom Davies and Jamie Shackleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades are also keen to bolster their options at right-back and central defence - potentially with the same player - before the transfer window slams shut on September 1, while their list of targets may be redrawn if Wrexham target Kieffer Moore is prised away from Bramall Lane.

United last week confirmed Louie Barry as their latest summer signing, with the Aston Villa youngster showing Blades fans exactly what he will bring with an impressive debut in yesterday’s 4-1 friendly win at Chesterfield.

Barry claimed two assists as Ehije Ukaki and Jefferson Caceres both got on the scoresheet, with goals from Tom Cannon and Anel Ahmedhodzic completing United’s fourth pre-season friendly wins from four attempts since Selles succeeded Chris Wilder at Bramall Lane earlier this summer.

Speaking after that victory about the state of play in the transfer market, Selles admitted: “Sometimes it's not that easy because it became a little bit special to come and play in England after you went out of the European Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So sometimes you need to get those permissions, visas and those things. That sometimes slows down the tempo that I want it but it's just a matter of that, really. We're talking about players we're working on. Whether it's Soumare or another one, the club will announce it in the proper time."

Selles’ comments suggest that United have alternatives in mind if they cannot get a deal for Soumare over the line, although officials at Bramall Lane are still confident they can bring him to South Yorkshire on an expected initial loan deal.