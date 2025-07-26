Ruben Selles addresses Kieffer Moore future as Wrexham eye Sheffield United transfer swoop

Ruben Selles was not giving much away over the future of Kieffer Moore, after news emerged that Wrexham are eyeing the Sheffield United striker. As The Star revealed earlier this week, the Welsh side are considering a move for the Welsh international striker.

Moore has scored a couple of goals for United in pre-season but was one of only two unused outfield substitutes as the Blades beat Chesterfield 4-1 in their latest friendly this afternoon.

Boss Sellles later confirmed that Moore sat out the game as a precaution against injury, but it did little to dampen speculation about his United future as Tom Cannon scored and Tyrese Campbell and Ryan One also enjoyed more valuable first-team action.

“Kieffer is our player,” said Selles. “I don’t deal with those situations or proposals or gossips and I don’t think he was ready for us today so I decided to play with some other players we want to see like Tom Cannon, who was exceptional today in the press and the way that we do it.

“There is nothing from my side on that comment, he was still here and doing his job and working hard for the team. He’s part of us and if the future something happens, let’s see.”

Asked if United had fielded any official approach from Wrexham for the striker, who turns 33 before the start of the new season, Selles replied: “We have a lot of good players. So the interest in them is always there and I can understand that.

“Kieffer is a player that has been very experienced in this league, got some promotions and is a big name. Obviously teams are interested in him, but the point where we have a proposal becomes a far away proposal.

“I don’t control that so for me it’s a player that for now is a member of my team and I will decide if I want to play him depending on his performances.

“I think we are very well covered in the No.9 position. We have potentially four No.9s in the squad who have the potential to score goals. Three of them who have shown their ability in the division.

“And Ryan is one of the players who can make the difference in the front positions. So I am happy with what I have right now in those forward positions.”