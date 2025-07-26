New signing Louie Barry offered Sheffield United fans a glimpse of what they can expect from him in a red and white shirt with two early assists in the Blades’ latest pre-season rout this afternoon. The Blades have already well beaten York City and Rotherham United, and won 4-1 at Chesterfield.
Barry impressed the watching Unitedites with an exciting display before making way, as the Blades stepped up their preparations for the start of the new Championship season in a fortnight. Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players in the game...
1. London, England, 24th May 2025. Michael Cooper of Sheffield United eacts at the final whistle during the Sheffield United vs Sunderland Sky Bet Championship Play Off Final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture credit should read: Paul Terry / Sportimage
"STAYING": Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper (Image: Paul Terry / Sportimage) Photo: Paul Terry
2. Sam Curtis 5
Handed a chance to impress from the start in Femi Seriki's absence and got forward when he could, linking up nicely with Ukaki at times. He was also wiped out a couple of times with some pretty crude challenges but kept looking to get forward before making way for Seriki
Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Dovydas Sasnauskas 5
The Lithuanian youth international has had a few chances in pre-season but mostly out of position at right-back, returning to his preferred centre-half role this afternoon. It was a pretty comfortable afternoon for the most part, with a chance of getting on the scoresheet at the other end from Hamer's deep free-kick but he stooped to meet the ball and headed it wide when he will feel he should have hit the target. He did sell his centre-half partner Ahmedhodzic short with a poor pass, though, but he'll learn from such moments | Sportimage
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Played just over 45 minutes last time out at Burton and got some more valuable minutes under his belt here, getting on the scoresheet with a brave flicked header after Hemming came miles out of his goal to try and punch away Hamer's free-kick. But then he was robbed around halfway after an underhit backpass and then didn't exactly bust a gut to get back before Bonis got Chesterfield back in the game. Replaced at half-time by Norrington-Davies
| Sportimage
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.