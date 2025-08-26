Beleaguered Sheffield United boss responds to biggest fan criticism as pressure continues to mount

One of the most common criticisms of Ruben Selles’ time at Sheffield United so far is the apparent use of square pegs in round holes when it comes to his team selection. The Spaniard has endured a disastrous start to his Bramall Lane career, with four defeats in his four games in charge.

The Blades have shown the odd glimpse of what Selles wants from them in those games but not anywhere near often or consistently enough. The former Reading and Hull City chief has so far stuck with his preferred system, with some close to him suggesting that his principles are here to stay.

But the current approach is stifling so many of United’s key men, with almost half of the side that started Saturday’s defeat to Millwall arguably playing out of position. Ben Godfrey, a centre-back by trade who can fill in at right-back, made his full debut in the latter position while Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare’s continued deployment in central midfield does neither of them, nor the dangerously exposed Sydie Peck, any favours.

Tom Cannon was anonymous on the right wing while Tyrese Campbell was only marginally more involved, left painfully isolated on his own up front. The run of form that has left many supporters questioning Selles’ long-term future at Bramall Lane has also sparked calls for change on the pitch.

Ahead of this weekend’s crunch trip to Middlesbrough, Selles was asked if part of him had considered altering his principles to fit the players at his disposal, rather than using some of them out of position to suit his first-choice shape.

“When you look after a defeat and you are on the sort of run we are on, you try to look for all the things,” he replied. “I don't necessarily think we need to go with other things because I think the squad suits what we are. We can discuss one or two positions today but I don't think that's the main point.

“If Harrison Burrows’ effort doesn't hit the post, for example, and we have the same performance but we get a victory, we will not be talking about that. The team knows what to do. We need to be more consistent and doing it for an entire game.”

Selles has a point. United had an electric spell on the opening day which, on another afternoon, could have seen them run out 4-1 winners instead, while Millwall goalkeeper Steven Benda made a number of fine saves to keep his side’s lead intact after Luke Cundle’s first-half opener.

But ifs, buts and maybes don’t keep managers in jobs and the reality of the situation is that United will make the journey up the A1 to Middlesbrough on Saturday under ever-increasing pressure to turn around their early-season form.

Asked if those fine margins going against United were a frustration, Selles replied: “No, it's not even a frustration. Of course, I want to win football matches and I want to do the best. I think it's a reality, that's what it is and that's the position that we are in.

“Now, it’s about how we fight to change that position. It's not about expecting someone to make a mistake or expecting something to happen. It's us right now who can change it. And by being frustrated, we are not going to win anything.

“We need to feel the situation. We need to be aware of what is going on. We also need to have the character to react and say: ‘Is that it? Is that as good as we can play? Is that as competitive as we can be?’ Obviously it isn’t. So we need to see why that happened. How can we do better and then apply ourselves even better, in training and in the games?”