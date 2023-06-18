Latest transfer news and rumours regarding Sheffield United as they prepare for life back in the Premier League

Sheffield United have a big summer ahead as they prepare for life back in the Premier League. The Blades were promoted from the Championship along with Burnley and Luton Town last season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have the chance to strengthen their squad now the new transfer window is open. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Attacker wanted

According to The Sun, Everton and Marseille are keen on signing Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye this summer. The Senegal international scored 15 goals last term to help the Blades finish 2nd in the second tier.

He has previously outlined his desire to move to Marseille in the past. Speaking in an interview with French-based journalist Said Amdaa last year, he said: “I’m an Olympique de Marseille fan. I dream of going back there to become a Marseille legend. I can’t stop thinking about it. And even if it’s not now, if it’s in several years, I will continue to work.”

Contract update regarding centre-back

The same report from The Sun claims Jack Robinson is in line for a new deal. The former Liverpool and QPR man sees his current contract at Bramall Lane expire at the end of the month.

He made the switch to South Yorkshire in 2020 from Nottingham Forest and has since made 85 appearances in all competitions. The centre-back has also chipped in with six goals from the back.

Former Blade targeted

Ex-Sheffield United loan man Paul Gallagher is wanted by Stoke City as Alex Neil looks to add to his backroom staff. The 38-year-old, who had a spell with the Blades back in 2012 on a temporary basis from Leicester City, hung up his boots in 2021.