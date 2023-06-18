If, and it remains ‘if’, Tommy Doyle returns to Sheffield United next season then followers of Paul Heckingbottom’s side could see a major change to his game.

The midfielder, who helped the South Yorkshire club regain its Premier League status after arriving on loan from Manchester City last term, is set to be the subject of talks between officials at the Etihad Stadium and Bramall Lane later this week as Heckingbottom attempts to retain his services.

Together with fellow City loanee James McAtee, Doyle excelled during the second-half of the campaign - helping United overcome a series of off-the-pitch distractions to finish second in the Championship.

Although he was delighted to make 38 appearances, the 21-year-old was disappointed with one aspect of his performances under Heckingbottom; something he aims to rectify moving forward.

“I think it’s only a matter of time before it clicks fully and maybe I start scoring a few more goals,” Doyle told The Star before returning to the North-West. “I think I’m better physically. I’ve never been a natural goalscorer but I feel that I should get more than I do. I score all the time in training and it frustrates me. Maybe I need to arrive at a better time or shoot more from a distance.”

Tommy Doyle believes he can become a better goalscorer after spending time with Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Doyle, who also wants to claim “more assists”, did exactly that during United’s FA Cup quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers in March; netting a superb long-range effort to set up a last four meeting with his parent club, which both he and McAtee were forced to watch from the stands. It was the final of four he would register in United colours and seventh of his senior career, having also been on target during previous loan spells with Hamburg and Cardiff City.

“I have strengths and weaknesses and the manager and his staff have been great in working on those,” Doyle admitted. “I want more goals and assists and to affect games more. That’s definitely something I’ve been working on and will do moving forward, because you’ve got to try and constantly improve.”

“The more you can do that, the more you can be a part of those really big and important moments in games, the better it is for everyone,” he added. “So that’s one thing I’ll be striving to do.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom taught Tommy Doyle a lot: Paul Thomas /Sportimage