News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Fresh twist in United takeover saga as Prince ‘in £140m deal’ talks
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Breaking

Fresh twist in Sheffield United takeover saga amid Prince Abdullah ‘£140m deal’ talks

Blades takeover saga could have taken a fresh twist

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 17th Jun 2023, 08:39 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 08:48 BST

Sheffield United’s ongoing takeover saga could be set for another dramatic twist after reports emerged that owner Prince Abdullah is in advanced talks over another sale of the Premier League club.

The Saudi owner has made no secret of his desire to sell the Blades, despite the club regaining their top-flight status last season, and has already seen deals with American Henry Mauriss and Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi fail or stall, despite offers being accepted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now a Daily Star report claims that the Prince is in advanced talks with a Saudi consortium over a £140m sale of the Blades. As The Star has previously reported there is also interest in the club from America, with United edging closer to a change of ownership ahead of the new campaign.

Most Popular

That could signal a big improvement to Paul Heckingbottom’s transfer budget this summer, with the Blades boss initially given just £20m to spend on permanent signings as United look to keep a tight rein on their finances despite unlocking the multi-million-pound windfall that Premier League football brings.

But eating at English football’s top table once again has made them an even more desirable prospect for would-be owners, keen to tap into both the pound notes and the prestige that the Premier League can offer. Any prospective owner would have to satisfy the top-flight’s beefed-up owners’ and directors’ tests following the Blades’ promotion.

The test for Premier League clubs is somewhat more stringent than that applied in the EFL, who have pledged to beef up their own checks to bring them in line with the top-flight. The test outlines circumstances that would prohibit anyone from becoming an owner or director of a Premier League club; including criminal convictions for a wide range of offences, a ban by a sporting or professional body, or breaches of certain key football regulations such as match-fixing.

Related topics:BladesPremier League