Sheffield United’s ongoing takeover saga could be set for another dramatic twist after reports emerged that owner Prince Abdullah is in advanced talks over another sale of the Premier League club.

The Saudi owner has made no secret of his desire to sell the Blades, despite the club regaining their top-flight status last season, and has already seen deals with American Henry Mauriss and Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi fail or stall, despite offers being accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a Daily Star report claims that the Prince is in advanced talks with a Saudi consortium over a £140m sale of the Blades. As The Star has previously reported there is also interest in the club from America, with United edging closer to a change of ownership ahead of the new campaign.

That could signal a big improvement to Paul Heckingbottom’s transfer budget this summer, with the Blades boss initially given just £20m to spend on permanent signings as United look to keep a tight rein on their finances despite unlocking the multi-million-pound windfall that Premier League football brings.

But eating at English football’s top table once again has made them an even more desirable prospect for would-be owners, keen to tap into both the pound notes and the prestige that the Premier League can offer. Any prospective owner would have to satisfy the top-flight’s beefed-up owners’ and directors’ tests following the Blades’ promotion.