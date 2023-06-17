News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United beat Sheffield Wednesday in online data study, amid takeover development

Sheffield United, who are attracting takeover interest from both the US and Saudi Arabia, have received a reminder of the profile Premier League status brings after beating arch-rivals Sheffield Wednesday in an online test.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 17th Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

Researchers hired by an internet casino and comparison company studied Google data to identify the most searched for football team in each major English city over the course of the past year. United, who were promoted back to the top-flight last term, topped the list in this region with an average of 231,285 enquiries a month. That was 38,790 more than Wednesday, who finished second after securing a return to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

The data demonstrates the opportunity to boost their reach United have now been presented with after regaining membership of the richest and most glamorous competition in the world game. With current owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud publicly announcing he could sell his shares after four years in sole control, that has prompted approaches from members of the business community in both the States and the Saudi’s homeland about either a full buyout or partial investment.

However, anyone from the latter would have to prove they are independent of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, which controls fellow PL members Newcastle. Nigerian Dozy Mmobuosi held talks with Prince Abdullah about purchasing United earlier this year before those discussions stalled.

According to CasinoAlpha.com, who commissioned the study, Manchester United were the third most popular team in Sheffield, ahead of Rotherham and Leeds in fourth and fifth respectively.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, the club's owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Abdullah Alghamdi of United World: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, the club's owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Abdullah Alghamdi of United World: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
