A number of Sheffield United players will be on the radar of Premier League clubs this summer.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper has emerged as a summer target for Everton but Bramall Lane chiefs will be boosted by the presence of an early stumbling block.

Cooper emerged as one of the Championship’s outstanding goalkeepers last season but play-off final defeat to Sunderland has consigned United to another year in the second-tier. As such, it is no secret the Blades are now vulnerable to Premier League interest in their top performers and there have already been reports surrounding the future of Gus Hamer, who is thought to be a target for Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamer is also thought to be of interest to Everton and their manager, David Moyes, appears to have a keen eye on Bramall Lane as links to Cooper emerge. Journalist Alan Nixon reported via his Patreon page on Sunday morning that Goodison Park chiefs were plotting a summer transfer swoop for the 25-year-old.

As things stand, Jordan Pickford will be the only senior goalkeeper on Everton’s books next season following confirmation both Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia will leave following the expiration of their contracts this month. As such, Moyes is thought to have made cover in that position a summer priority - but the presence of Pickford could prove problematic.

The England international has been Everton’s No.1 for eight full seasons and there is no suggestion that will change any time soon, meaning any new addition between the posts will come in as back-up. And according to Nixon’s report, that is simply a role Cooper is not open to, with the promising young goalkeeper guaranteed to be first-choice at Bramall Lane next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Could Michael Cooper leave Sheffield United this summer?

While a move to the Premier League would likely offer Cooper a significant wage increase, the report suggests he would not swap that for the central role he has at United. Furthermore, the Blades aren’t thought to be in any rush to cash in on their shot-stopper, who penned a four-year deal when joining from Plymouth Argyle last summer.

That deal cost United just £2million and is increasingly looking like their best piece of business last summer, with Cooper rivalling Burnley’s James Trafford - who is now valued around £30m - as the Championship’s best goalkeeper. The Blades shot-stopper regularly kept his side in games last season and was the subject of huge praise from manager Chris Wilder following March’s 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

“His performances have been outstanding, another clean sheet,” Wilder said at the time. “He’s had to make saves. I think the first one is a pretty comfortable save from [Michael] Smith. The second one is a decent save. His calmness is incredible. He’s a down to earth boy. He just gets on with his job. He’s been outstanding.”

The potential issue facing United is that Everton are unlikely to be the only interested club. Goalkeepers appear to be in high demand this summer, with last season’s promotion rivals Leeds in need of a No.1 while Newcastle United, Aston Villa, West Ham and Bournemouth have also made the position a priority. Burnley could also be in the market if they lose Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while Everton cannot offer Cooper regular first-team football, plenty of other top-flight teams could. It remains to be seen if any of the aforementioned group come forward but United's resolve is almost certain to be tested between now and September 1.

Your next Sheffield United read: Swansea chief opens up on possible move for ex-Blade McBurnie