Alan Biggs on recruitment at Sheffield United

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suggestions of a boardroom debate over Chris Wilder’s future surely have only one sensible conclusion - and yet it’s hard to separate it from how Bramall Lane’s new rulers see the way ahead.

I believe Wilder is prepared to meet them halfway on that with his commitment undiminished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eyes first, data second. That’s how most experienced managers and scouts see the art of recruitment; rightly so in my view.

But you can’t help noticing a change towards shifting, if not entirely reversing, the balance.

As artificial intelligence (AI) marches ever more inexorably into our lives, why should football be any different? Besides, there are clear benefits - as long as the dangers are held in check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So there’s bound to be a sharp focus on Sheffield United’s approach to team rebuilding this summer given that the recently installed owners have already shown their hand.

Their signing of two young players by AI methods in the January window - Peruvian Jefferson Caceres (who I’m told offers genuine promise) and Nigerian Christian Nwachukwu - created headlines for sheer novelty.

Manager Wilder and his recruitment team stood aside and “played the game”, having been well backed for their own targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be interesting to see how things develop considering that COH Sports have contracted American AI talent spotters to spearhead recruiting.

United already have a chief scout in Jamie Hoyland and I believe a damn good one. He should be treasured as a man who, through his father Tommy and himself, has the whole culture of the club running through his veins. And who presided over the successful recruitment of the past year.

As in all things, it’s a question of balance, and we can’t be too alarmist at this point. Wilder prides himself on moving with the times and embraces metrics in the process, has no problem with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no denying they play an increasing part in football as a cold measure of a player’s talent and potential. But they can’t measure character.

To rephrase a common cliche, unless you see him on a freezing Tuesday night at Stoke, you can’t be sure of qualities like attitude and courage. Or, to quote a former manager I spoke to this week: “I always insisted on meeting the players I signed. I needed to look into their eyes. That told me everything.”

COH Sport need to get balance right in Sheffield United recruitment

In conclusion, I hope the admirably committed Blades owners - who gave a great statement of continuity and intent last week - get their order right on this one and use AI as a support to the existing recruitment regime rather than a replacement for it.

The reason United spent three of the last five seasons in the Premier League and so nearly pushed it on to four in six had nothing to do with AI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s a good “signing” as an additional aid which Wilder will certainly support. Keep calm and carry on!