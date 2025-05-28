Leeds United may have just shown their hand in Gus Hamer transfer battle as Sheffield United’s key man stance revealed

Sheffield United are not likely to roll over if they receive transfer offers for their star man Gus Hamer this summer, The Star understands, despite the body blow of missing out on Premier League football. The Brazilian-born forward’s future is expected to be up in the air once again after Saturday’s play-off final defeat to Sunderland condemned them to another season of Championship football.

Boss Chris Wilder admitted in the aftermath of defeat at Wembley that some players may depart this summer after their bid for an instant return to the top-flight failed in the most heartbreaking circumstances, after Sunderland’s 95th-minute winner.

Hamer’s injury midway through the second half was a key turning point in the game, with Eliezer Mayenda cancelling out Tyrese Campbell’s fine finish before Tommy Watson netted in stoppage time to break Blades hearts in the capital once again.

The 27-year-old cut a distraught figure after the game, taking the opportunity to gather his thoughts after declining the invitation to speak to assembled journalists in the Wembley mixed zone. He has established himself as a real fan favourite since arriving from Coventry City two years ago but after a season in which he was voted the Championship player of the season, interest from above is inevitable.

Everton have previously been linked with a move for Hamer while Leeds United failed with one last summer. After sealing their own place in the Premier League next season, Leeds chiefs have already pledged to splash the cash in pre-season in a bid to make them competitive in the top-flight.

Chairman Paraag Marathe said: "Together we are going to build the best squad we can, with every penny we are allowed to spend to be competitive in the Premier League. We are going to attack the transfer market and it's something I'm really excited about."

Those comments are unlikely to go unnoticed at Bramall Lane if United’s Yorkshire rivals do resurrect their previous interest in Hamer. As we exclusively revealed at the time, an offer from Leeds far below United’s valuation of Hamer was turned down - bizarrely, not long after a relegation release clause in his contract expired - and the American owners now in place are likely to portray the same hard-ball stance this time around.

With two years left on the initial four-year deal he signed at Bramall Lane, United still have some power in their favour to at least hold out for a big fee should the departure of their best player be reluctantly sanctioned. They have similar power over the likes of Vini Souza, Harrison Burrows and Michael Cooper, who all may attract interest from elsewhere.

But the situation with Anel Ahmedhodzic is less clear-cut, with the Bosnian defender set to enter the final year of his Blades deal on July 1. Wilder admitted earlier in the season that United’s hopes of keeping him at Bramall Lane may depend on playing Premier League football next term, with Jimmy Dunne, the out-of-contract QPR defender, earmarked as one potential arrival to strengthen the centre-half position.