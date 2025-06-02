Chris Mepham has already made summer transfer priority clear amid Sheffield United, Sunderland ‘interest’

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Mepham, the Welsh international defender, has already made his summer transfer priority clear after Sheffield United were linked with another approach for the Bournemouth man over the weekend. Mepham spent last season on loan at Sunderland, and played a part in their play-off final victory over the Blades at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the 27-year-old returns to the south coast facing something of an uncertain future, with his contract at Dean Court set to expire at the end of this month as things stand. Bournemouth do have the option to extend it by a further year, but it remains to be seen if they will exercise that, let Mepham leave on a free or even attempt to negotiate a new deal to protect their investment in a player they paid a reported £12m for back in 2019.

Mepham, however, has already made his stance clear after a period on the sidelines at Bournemouth before moving to Sunderland. “Like I’ve said before, I think the most important thing for me at this stage of my career is just playing football and getting regular game time,” he admitted last season. “Which is something I've probably missed over the last couple of years.

“I think all that [about his future] will look after itself but I think for me the most important thing is just getting game time, staying fit and staying injury-free. You do look at options that might be available to you in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's also important to focus on the now. I've made it clear I love playing my football [at Sunderland]. I love my connection I've made with my teammates and the staff and fans, and if it's a possibility in the summer it's definitely one I'd be open to. But a lot has to happen before that."

Mepham impressed Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris with his attitude during his spell at the Stadium of Light, while several of Chris Wilder’s coaching staff at Bramall Lane, including No.2 Alan Knill and coach Jack Lester, have worked with Mepham during their time with the Welsh national side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Mepham transfer could solve Sheffield United priority ahead of new Championship season

United need to strengthen at centre-half, after Rob Holding’s return to Crystal Palace left Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson - both approaching the final year of their current United deals - as the only senior centre-halves on United’s books. The Blades are also keen on a free transfer swoop for Jimmy Dunne, a player they tried to sign in January with just a few months left on his QPR deal.

Much may hinge on the future of Ahmedhodzic, who may be sold this summer if the Blades can’t persuade him to extend his contract following their play-off heartbreak last month. United’s previous policy has been to sell players entering the final year of their deal, rather than let them walk away for nothing - as happened recently with Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge - but it is as yet unclear whether new owners COH Sports will follow that blueprint set by their predecessor, Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.