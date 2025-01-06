Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United hold an interest in the 15-goal forward with Chris Wilder keen to bolster his attacking options.

Sheffield United look set to fall short in the race for Louie Barry with reports naming Championship rivals Derby County as surprise frontrunners.

Barry emerged on the radar of just about every Championship club going into the January window after an outstanding few months at Stockport County. The 21-year-old bagged 15 goals in 23 League One appearances and was recently recalled by parent club Aston Villa, who are thought to be exploring a second temporary move and a promotion to the second-tier.

Key Derby advantage

Nixon claims the newly-promoted Rams are hopeful of pulling off a transfer ‘coup’ in fending off competition from those aforementioned second-tier giants. And the key is thought to be their willingness to offer regular football, something Villa want Barry to keep enjoying even after the promotion from League One to the Championship.

The likes of Leeds, Sunderland and Middlesbrough are well-stocked in attacking areas and while United want more, they are not short of top-level quality going forward. And so it would be hard for any top-six club to virtually guarantee regular football, particularly for a 21-year-old with no Championship experience - albeit one which is undoubtedly good enough at that level.

As a right-footed left-winger who can also lead the line, Barry fits the bill for what Wilder wants in attack this month but competition is decent in both of those positions and focus appears to have turned elsewhere in recent weeks. Indeed, the Blades are reportedly close to signing a much more familiar alternative.

Brereton Diaz latest

Former United loanee Ben Brereton Diaz was alongside Barry on a list of possible targets and it looks as though Bramall Lane chiefs have secured the Chile international’s return. The Star confirmed last month that the ex-Villareal man was on the Blades’ shortlist and reports over the weekend claimed a verbal agreement had been reached for the forward to join on loan from Southampton for the rest of the season.

Brereton Diaz scored six goals in 14 Premier League games for United last season, enough to earn him a £7million move to newly-promoted Southampton, but things have not worked out at St. Mary’s. The 25-year-old is yet to score for his new club and doesn’t look set for a central role under new manager Ivan Juric.

Wilder is thought to have been keen on a reunion for some time and looks set to get his man, with talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook reporting that the loan agreement was ‘driven’ by United’s manager. There hasn’t yet been confirmation of a deal but Brereton Diaz could end up being available to face Norwich City in just under two week’s time.

Following that, United will focus on midfield reinforcements with Wilder currently light in the middle, following Oliver Arblaster’s season-ending injury. The Star understands there is interest in Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury, while the Blades also need to replace Harry Souttar and have been linked with interest in Nottingham Forest’s Andrew Omobamidele.