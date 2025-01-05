Chris Wilder reveals Gus Hamer injury situation as Sheffield United key man sparks concern v Watford
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gus Hamer was withdrawn as a precaution during Sheffield United’s victory at Watford, manager Chris Wilder has revealed, after the Blades star man sparked some concern by limping off at Vicarage Road. Hamer had put the Blades ahead on their way to a 2-1 victory, with Andre Brooks scoring the winner.
But the sight of Hamer walking gingerly around the pitch tempered the celebrations a little for the excellent travelling supporters, especially after a season of never-ending injury woe.
We understand Hamer went into the game with a bit of tiredness in his hamstring and Wilder said afterwards: “Yeah, he was carrying something.
“It was a risk. He’s not done any long-term damage to it, but he knows his own body and we said that if he was feeling like he was in the red zone, then he needed to let us know so we could take him off. And he did.”
For the latest Blades news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield United newsletter
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield United WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
United suffered yet another availability blow on the eve of the game with Kieffer Moore ruled out through illness. “The fixture list hasn’t been kind to us. The injury situation has been even more cruel,” Wilder added.
“Even losing Kieffer this morning. He didn’t even travel with us yesterday, he had a high temperature and the doctor ruled him out this morning. Players who should never have been in the pitch today. We’re running a massive risk with Gus, with Tom Davies, Callum [O’Hare] and three or four others. But needs must.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.