Manager Chris Wilder hailed the “magnificent” away support his Sheffield United side received at Watford yesterday which helped the Blades to a huge three points at Vicarage Road. The depleted Blades were again light on bodies but not character as goals from Gus Hamer and Andre Brooks sealed a 2-1 win.

Wilder sensed that the sold-out away end recognised their part to play in roaring their players over the line, and duly obliged as the Blades kept pace with joint-second Burnley and cut the gap to leaders Leeds to a single point.

“I’ve got to say the supporters were magnificent, incredible for us today,” Wilder said. “With the connection and them knowing their football, they realised we all needed a lift today. Sometimes it’s up to us to set the tone but today we really needed their help and their backing, and we got that in absolute bundles. It was quite emotional at the end because it’s a huge result.”

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great shots of Unitedites cheering on their side … click through our gallery and see if you can spot anyone you recognise…

