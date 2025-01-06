Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watford fans fume at Daniel Jebbison after social media message following defeat to old club Sheffield United

Daniel Jebbison, the former Sheffield United striker, risked further wrath from fans of his loan club Watford after a social media message following the weekend defeat to the Blades. United triumphed 2-1 at Vicarage Road, with the England U20 international not even included in the squad against his former club.

Jebbison left United in the summer to join Premier League club Bournemouth and was then loaned to Watford for the season - a move that has not worked out for any party. He has started just four games for the Hornets and suffered one of the misses of the season earlier in the campaign against Norwich.

And he risked further ire from fans after liking a post about United’s victory over his current club on Instagram, and then congratulating his friend and former teammate Andre Brooks on his superb curled winning goal. “My brudda,” Jebbison commented on an image of Brooks’ acrobatic celebration.

Jebbison subsequently deleted all content relating to Watford from his Instagram page, as well as the comment, with the episode coming days after a bizarre storm involving Hull City man Abu Kamara, who was forced to publicly apologise after being criticised for congratulating his friend, Portsmouth’s Paddy Lane, on his goal against Swansea on the same platform.

One Hornets fan described Jebbison’s social media actions as “disgraceful” while another pointed out that Watford “are still paying Jebbison’s wages, and he’s out here celebrating the Sheffield United win.”

Speaking late last month, after Jebbison missed another golden chance to score against Cardiff, boss Tom Cleverley said: “I’m hoping that the last four months are the part of the loan that everyone remembers. This is the business end of the season, and I’ve seen plenty of loans or just individual players have a great end to the season, and everyone says they’ve had a great season because their last three months have been good.

“That’s what we all have to work towards. The first five months have not been how we all planned, and days like today where he misses a good chance are not going to help. I like this part of the job, because I am here to help develop and improve, and so I am determined to do so.”