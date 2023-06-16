A player who was on the verge of joining Sheffield United earlier this year has now been released by his parent club.

Silko Thomas is among a host of names set to leave Chelsea when their contracts expire late this month.

The winger, who can operate in a variety of other positions including defence, appeared poised to complete a move to Bramall Lane in January following a successful trial. Those plans were scuppered when United, who went on to win promotion from the Championship, were placed under a transfer embargo after defaulting on payments relating to previous deals.

That has since been lifted, with manager Paul Heckingbottom now free to begin bolstering his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign which begins in August.

Thomas also interested Southampton after being informed he could seek a fresh challenge by development chiefs at Stamford Bridge. They were relegated from the top-flight last term.

Silko Thomas of Chelsea was wanted by Sheffield United in January: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage