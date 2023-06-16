News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United transfer target is released by Premier League club

A player who was on the verge of joining Sheffield United earlier this year has now been released by his parent club.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 16th Jun 2023, 17:24 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 17:24 BST

Silko Thomas is among a host of names set to leave Chelsea when their contracts expire late this month.

The winger, who can operate in a variety of other positions including defence, appeared poised to complete a move to Bramall Lane in January following a successful trial. Those plans were scuppered when United, who went on to win promotion from the Championship, were placed under a transfer embargo after defaulting on payments relating to previous deals.

That has since been lifted, with manager Paul Heckingbottom now free to begin bolstering his squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign which begins in August.

Thomas also interested Southampton after being informed he could seek a fresh challenge by development chiefs at Stamford Bridge. They were relegated from the top-flight last term.

Silko Thomas of Chelsea was wanted by Sheffield United in January: Jonathan Moscrop / SportimageSilko Thomas of Chelsea was wanted by Sheffield United in January: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Paul Thomas /SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Paul Thomas /Sportimage
