Any Saudi Arabian investors hoping to purchase Sheffield United must demonstrate they are entirely independent of both the country’s government and its Public Investment Fund in order to receive approval to take over the club.

As The Star first revealed earlier this year, owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has held talks on numerous occasions with members of his homeland’s business community about either backing or buying Paul Heckingbottom’s team. The first of those discussions, with someone boasting extensive interests in sports media and broadcasting, was staged when United were still under duel ownership before Prince Abdullah gained sole control of United following a High Court battle with former long-standing owner and director Kevin McCabe.

After details of these talks first emerged, having been detailed by this news organisation, the 58-year-old is now said to be holding a fresh round of talks with a number of his compatriots about a potential £140m sale. But if their offer is accepted by Prince Abdullah, with United also attracting interest from the United States, they must prove the PIF will have no influence over their affairs following its takeover of fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle. The PL would be duty bound to block any proposed buy-out if they suspected PIF officials or people associated with them were involved in the deal or could exert any degree of control over either the sale process or United’s affairs moving forward.

As a private individual, despite being a member of the Middle Eastern kingdom’s royal family, Prince Abdullah’s position at Bramall Lane is not a cause for concern for the PL. However, opponents of the Newcastle deal, who claim it is part of a ‘sports washing’ programme designed to improve the Saudi rulers’ image abroad, have pointed out that several prominent senators in the US identify the PIF as being directly connected to the Saudi government. One described it as being “an arm” of the country’s regime after the permanent subcommittee of investigations launched a probe into the PIF’s recent deal with golf’s PGA Tour.

Potential new owners from the US would face no such obstacle from the PL, simply having to prove they are of the right character and possess the required funds to gain control of United. However, the Saudi’s are making a series of aggressive moves in a number of different disciplines, including football, as part of a plan to diversify their economy and improve their power on the world stage.

Sheffield United are said to be attracting interest from the Saudi Arabian business community as takeover talks continue: OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Prince Abdullah appeared poised to sell United to Dozy Mmobuosi until the Nigerian’s bid broke down following a series of delays. Mmobuosi met the English Football League, whose jurisdiction United were under before being promoted last term, in order to try and prove he had the wherewithal to pay both Prince Abdullah’s asking price and cover United’s costs for at least two seasons.

Despite insisting he remains committed to gaining control of United, Mmobuosi has since faced a number of accusations about both his own private affairs and those of his company Tingo.

Before meeting Mmobuosi, representatives acting on Prince Abdullah’s behalf also discussed a sale with American businessman Henry Mauriss before it became apparent he had been jailed for wire fraud.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Darren Staples / Sportimage