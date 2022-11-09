How, many critics wondered following this week’s home defeat by Rotherham, could a team which had just scored five against Championship leaders Burnley then lose 72 hours later to opponents who had travelled to Bramall Lane searching for their first win there in more than four decades? It is a question which, as preparations for the visit to the Welsh capital begin in earnest, will dominate the thinking of Heckingbottom and his coaching staff as they put United’s squad through its paces at the Randox Health Academy.

Although the manager refused to make excuses for his team’s performance against their South Yorkshire neighbours, he did accept they appeared mentally and physically “jaded” by their contest against Vincent Kompany’s men; a fixture which saw United twice come from behind before claiming maximum points.

But Heckingbottom will be more concerned by the sight of United conceding another wholly preventable goal. It is a habit which, after previously being famed for their defensive solidity, United must quickly kick in order to achieve their only objective this term: Promotion.

After missing two chances to clear the ball before an unmarked Ben Wiles deposited it in the back of Wes Foderingham’s net, United finished Tuesday’s derby having conceded 14 goals in their 10 outings since domestic competition was paused for the latest round of Nations League and international matches. Having entered that shutdown on top of the table and three points clear of second place, that is the same number of times their rearguard was breached in the 21 leading up to and including September’s victory over Preston North End; a run dating all the way back to April.

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United, instructs defender Jack Robinson: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“The goal was terrible from our point of view, a real soft one,” Heckingbottom said, reflecting upon the build-up to Wiles’ strike. “We dealt with that in terms of the threat but we didn’t open them up and nothing dropped to us.”

Although a debilitating catalogue of injuries has undoubtedly contributed to United’s increasingly fragility, the loss of Rhys Norrington-Davies, Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle, coupled with the fact Chris Basham is being affected by a hip muscle problem, does not entirely explain why they have suddenly become so porous. If something was going systemically wrong, it is doubtful they would have entered the meeting with Rotherham on the back of wins over Bristol City, West Bromwich Albion and of course Burnley. But individual errors are becoming an issue; something Heckingbottom appeared to acknowledge when he discussed third placed United’s focus afterwards.

“Concentration was a problem, yes. If there’s danger you often sense it. But people expected it to be cleared before their lad scored. Then, when it isn’t, that’s what happens.”

United’s back three could be set for more disruption at City if Anel Ahmedhodzic does not recover from the illness which forced him off against Rotherham, although Heckingbottom expects the Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-half to be passed fit.

Anel Ahmedhodzic hopes to face Cardiff City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage