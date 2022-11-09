Paul Heckingbottom confirmed the Bosnia and Herzegovina international had been withdrawn from the derby after complaining of feeling unwell once the match got underway.

Although he declined to shed light on the exact nature of Ahmedhodzic’s problem, the United manager suggested he had not displayed any symptoms before kick-off before indicating the 23-year-old will be available for selection in the Welsh capital.

“We didn’t know Anel was ill until he started,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “That’s why he came off.”

When pressed to predict if the centre-half is expected to receive a clean bill of health before the meeting with Mark Hudson’s side, Heckingbottom replied: “It won’t keep him out, no.”

With Chris Basham nursing a damaged hip flexor muscle and Jack Robinson struggling to recapture the form he displayed towards the end of last season following a spell on the sidelines himself, losing Ahmedhodzic would deal a major blow to United’s hopes of entering the World Cup break on the back of a win. After facing City, Heckingbottom’s men will not be in action again until December 10 as the Championship shuts down for Qatar 2022. Losing the South Yorkshire derby - Ben Wiles scoring the only goal of the contest towards the end of the first-half - dashed United’s hopes of returning to the top of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic in action before being forced off against Rotherham by illness: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

With his squad beginning its preparations for the trip to City in third, three points behind leaders Burnley but with a slightly superior goal difference, Heckingbottom knows a victory over opponents beaten by Hull City in midweek would see them achieve that ambition; at least until Vincent Kompany’s men face second placed Blackburn Rovers in the Sunday lunchtime kick-off.

Heckingbottom’s decision to replace Ahmedhodzic with Basham when United were chasing an equaliser audibly upset sections of the Bramall Lane crowd, who were unaware of the defender’s predicament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn’t want to bring Bash on so early, well not ideally anyway, because of his situation,” said Heckingbottom. “The same goes for Macca (James McAtee) but in the circumstances we didn’t have a choice and they put themselves through it.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, pictured with Jack Robinson, believes the Bosnia and Herzegovina international will face Cardiff City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

John Fleck failed to complete the contest after “feeling his calf” according to Heckingbottom, while striker Oli McBurnie, previously of Swansea City, “rolled an ankle” during the closing stages of the match.

“We’ll see how they are,” Heckingbottom continued, before witnesses reported seeing McBurnie leave the stadium wearing a protective boot. “Hopefully they’ll be okay. That goes without saying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anel was unwell, he didn’t feel right and that’s why we had to take him off the pitch.”

A £3m signing from Malmo during the close season, Ahmedhodzic has quickly emerged as one of the most influential players at Heckingbottom’s disposal; scoring four times in 16 appearances since leaving Sweden.