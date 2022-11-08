With striker Oli McBurnie appearing to roll his ankle during the closing stages of a contest settled by Ben Wiles’ strike just before half-time and Anel Ahmedhodzic failing to complete the game because of illness, United endured a night to forget as they missed out on the chance to go top of the Championship.

If Fleck fails to recover in time, Heckingbottom could be without 11 senior players for Saturday’s trip to Cardiff City; their final outing before the World Cup break.

Admitting United looked “jaded” against Matt Taylor’s side, but refusing to use their inability to rotate following last weekend’s win over leaders Burnley as a mitigating factor, Heckingbottom told The Star: “From the first moment, we didn’t play with the same pace and energy as we’d usually like and then, when you’re like that and fall behind, in my experience it’s not usually a good thing.

“We fell below our levels. You’ve always got a reason why you didn’t win in football, if you want to come up with one. But that’s not something I want to do.”

Fleck’s exit meant James McAtee, named on the bench despite carrying a slight knock, was introduced much earlier than either he or Heckingbottom would have liked. On-loan from Manchester City, McAtee was withdrawn during the closing stages while Chris Basham replaced Ahmedhodzic despite nursing a damaged hip.

A frustrated John Fleck of Sheffield United leaves the pitch injured during his team's meeting with Rotherham at Bramall Lane: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“We’re not blessed with options,” Heckingbottom continued, confirming Ahmedhodzic complained of feeling unwell soon after kick-off. “Even Macca came on quicker than we’d have wanted and then Bash with his hip flexor, but that’s where we’re at right now. We fell below our levels, though. So no excuses. I thought we looked jaded mind, that’s probably the best way to describe how we were out there. Still, I expected us to win the game.”

Rotherham entered the contest having lost their last three outings, but deservedly secured their first victory at Bramall Lane since 1980. United remained third in the table ahead of their journey to Wales.

Taylor said: “I mentioned it to the players beforehand, how special it would feel. The spice, the local derbies mean more to the fans. But as much as it means to the fans, it also means an awful lot to the players as well. That should be a huge confidence boost. Performances give you a belief but nothing gives you as much belief as a result.”

Rotherham could have enjoyed an opportunity to stretch their advantage when Wiles went down after tangling with Enda Stevens inside the penalty area. But referee Keith Stroud waved away the visitors’ appeals, prompting them to surround the officials as they made their way off at the break. Although television replays suggested it was not a clear cut call, Taylor added: “The fact he didn’t book the player, that suggested it wasn’t a dive. I like him, he communicates well and I appreciate that. But you have to make the right decisions.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom before the South Yorkshire derby at Bramall Lane: Darren Staples / Sportimage