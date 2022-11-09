The centre-forward, United’s joint leading goalscorer so far this term, required treatment towards the end of last night’s defeat by Rotherham which dashed their hopes of returning to the summit of the Championship.

Speaking after that game, Paul Heckingbottom conceded McBurnie had “rolled his ankle” as his side pressed for an equaliser following Ben Wiles’ first-half finish. But unless medical staff were simply taking a precautionary measure, which could become apparent United’s manager faces the media before departing for south Wales, then McBurnie will join the likes of Sander Berge, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe in missing the meeting with Mark Hudson’s side.

The 26-year-old has already been diagnosed with a hernia, which will require surgery to repair when England’s second tier shuts down for the World Cup break next week.

Losing McBurnie, who together with Iliman Ndiaye has netted nine times in league competition since August, would deal a major blow to United’s hopes of entering the pause in the fixture schedule on the back of a win.

Midfielder John Fleck was forced off during the derby with neighbours Rotherham after complaining of discomfort in a calf with his replacement, James McAtee, later substituted himself as United attempted to prevent the on-loan youngster from aggravating his own fitness issue. Defender Chris Basham was also introduced much earlier than Heckingbottom would have preferred when Anel Ahmedhodzic came off after feeling unwell.

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United walks off dejected following the derby against Rotherham: Darren Staples / Sportimage

United have begun their preparations in third, 15 places above City.