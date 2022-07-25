Beaten in the Championship play-off semi-finals last season, United begin their latest push for the Premier League with a visit to Vicarage Road.

And after confirming his interest in signing Khadra, Heckingbottom wants the German to be available for selection against Rob Edwards’ side.

Although United are clearly struggling to capture the 21-year-old, despite receiving encouragement from his representatives, Heckingbottom insisted he believes the move can be completed ahead of their assignment in Hertfordshire.

Asked if that is a realistic possibility, Heckingbottom replied: “Yes. What’s the point otherwise? It’s a loan and we want to take him in.

“If you were asking me for the first time, I’d say Khadra’s not far away and I’m confident of getting him in. Nothing has probably moved forward.”

Reda Khadra in action against Sheffield united last season, during his spell on loan with Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

According to sources on the south coast, negotiations between United and Albion have been complicated by the fact Khadra’s parent club would rather broker a permanent sale whereas Heckingbottom’s employers prefer a loan. A compromise, which would see United agree to purchase the former Borussia Dortmund youngster when his temporary contract expires, appears to be the most obvious way of breaking the impasse. But Heckingbottom’s employers seem loath to make such a commitment, with the former Barnsley chief confessing the majority of his business will focus on temporary hires and free transfers following Anel Ahmedhodzic’s £3m arrival from Malmo.

Wales goalkeeper Adam Davies recently agreed to remain in South Yorkshire after putting pen to paper on a short-term arrangement after Christmas while Tommy Doyle and Ciaran Clark have arrived on loan from Manchester City and Newcastle respectively.

Appointed in November following United’s failed experiment with serial promotion winner Slavisa Jokanovic - the Serb complained about the their slow progress in the market before his departure - Heckingbottom’s assessment of Khadra’s situation can be interpreted as a polite reminder to his directors about the importance of reaching an agreement with Albion.

Ciaran Clark signs for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Heckingbottom also wants to bolster his options at right wing-back before facing Watford, although he was non-committal on Sean Robertson’s prospects of earning a contract at United following last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Oakwell. Robertson, who has left Crystal Palace, started United’s penultimate friendly of the summer - at Burton Albion on Friday.

“Every manager will tell you they want people in as quickly as possible,” Heckingbottom said. “Ideally on the first day of training, so that you can get them settled in and begin working with them as soon as possible, although you know you the chances of being able to do that are slim.

“But I want people in, as you’d expect, before Watford. I know the window is still going to be open for a while after that. But by the time it closes, half of the season is over. It’s a bugbear for most of us (managers).”