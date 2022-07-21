If it isn’t the Tory leadership contest, which has seen the participants attempt to make a bunch of Apprentice rejects seem like intellectual colossuses, then it’s Boris Johnson’s decision to celebrate the end of a tenure which included Party Gate by holding, yes, you guessed it, a gigantic party. Clearly those apologies from the dispatch box, the pledges to learn from his mistakes and show humility, we genuine and contrite.

Sheffield United aren’t immune from politicking either. As we have discovered over the past few months. Towards the end of last term, Paul Heckingbottom insisted he still didn’t know his budget for this summer’s transfer window. ‘Oh yes he does,’ one high-ranking figure at Bramall Lane quickly briefed the media. ‘It’s just a football manager doing what football managers do.’ I’m paraphrasing of course, but that was the gist.

One can’t help but wonder if something similar was happening last weekend when, after naming youngster Jordan Amissah between the posts for Saturday’s friendly against Scunthorpe, Heckingbottom suggested the funds placed at his disposal might not stretch to an emergency loan goalkeeper. With Wales’ Adam Davies set to miss the beginning of the new campaign through injury, journalists were keen to discover if United planned to draft-in a tried and tested deputy for number one Wes Foderingham. After all, if he also succumbed to injury during a match before Davies recovers, most likely sometime in September, then Amissah probably wouldn’t be Heckingbottom’s first pick to replace him. Not because he isn’t talented. But Amissah is completely inexperienced at senior level.

Of course, if something does happen to Foderingham while Davies is receiving treatment then United will have no choice but to enter the temporary market.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

Still, if Heckingbottom’s calculations about his financial backing are correct, I’m surely not the only one who finds it strange that a club which has spent two of the past three years in the Premier League can’t stretch to paying a portion of the wages of a third choice top-flight ‘keeper. Or tempt a free agent such as Jamal Blackman to come on board for a month or so. Even when you tot up the losses accrued during the Covid-19 pandemic, there must be some slack there.

Oh, and don’t forget, the members of United’s squad have just seen their salaries reduced following last term’s defeat in the Championship play-offs.

Credit where credit’s due, United have acquitted themselves pretty well when it comes to recruitment since the window re-opened. Anel Ahmedhodzic, who cost an initial £3m, should prove a fine addition to their ranks. Even though I’ve got concerns about the number of loan deals being brokered, it is impossible to argue that Manchester City’s Tommy Doyle and Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark aren’t excellent sportsmen too.

Ciaran Clark signs for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

So far, so good. Even though, given there is still the possibility of players being lured away, it is impossible to judge how equipped United are to challenge for promotion until the deadline passes.

The person who insisted those tasked with coaching and managing football teams aren’t averse to twisting the narrative is correct. They’re always one player away from having the perfect starting eleven and never spend their employers’ money as if it was their own. Why would they, with the average shelf life in the job now thought to be less than 500 days.

Heckingbottom has previous in this area too, as I pointed out earlier this week. Doubtless that will be interpreted as a criticism. But it isn’t. Simply a statement of fact, as the 44-year-old indulges in mind games with both opponents and the media.

Wales and Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies will miss the start of the new Championship season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The lack of security, combined with the fact they are frequently held accountable for things outside of their control, inevitably leads to plenty of to’ing and fro’ing between those in charge of the boot room and the boardroom.

A little creative friction, providing it doesn’t descend into mudslinging and outright dissent, is no bad thing. Again, some people will suggest I’m being mischievous by pointing this out. Whereas what I’m actually doing is highlighting how relationships behind the scenes at most clubs work. Something, it’s worth remembering, a number of United’s most powerful individuals have acknowledged themselves over the years.

Amissah could be set for a big future. He’s confident, driven and clearly capable because, otherwise, United still wouldn’t have him on their books. In the grand scheme of things, naming him as Foderingham’s deputy for a month or so isn’t the biggest gamble ever. If the former Rangers man was ruled-out of action, then extra cover would be drafted in. And, who knows, Amissah might grasp his chance every bit as emphatically as Foderingham did when he stepped in for Robin Olsen?

No one blames United’s hierarchy for keeping tight rein on spending. As Heckingbottom conceded, there isn’t an “unlimited” pot of money available to bolster his squad. Which means vacancies have to be prioritised and risks assessed. Situations can change. So that’s an on-going process.

Equally, given the pressure he is under to take United up, Heckingbottom can be forgiven for trying to loosen the purse strings a little. If, indeed, that’s what he was attempting to do with his seemingly off-the-cuff remark.

Given that they have just spent around £3m on Ahmedhodzic, considering the recent claim they are in a position to heavily subsidise the wages of any players they borrow from the top-flight - although, as Huddersfield Town have demonstrated, that isn’t always necessary - it would be surprising if United aren’t in a position to move now should Heckingbottom want to fill the vacancy Davies’ issue has created.