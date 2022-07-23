Sheffield United: Boss talks about former Crystal Palace defender and trialist Sean Robertson

Paul Heckingbottom has spoken about Sean Robertson: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The 21-year-old featured for Paul Heckingbottom’s side during Friday night’s friendly against Burton Albion, impressing with his work rate and delivery into the opposition penalty area from the wing-back position.

With an injury to Jayden Bogle leaving him short of options in that area, Heckingbottom is keen to draft-in cover and competition along the right flank.

Sheffield United visited Barnsley in their final pre-season friendly ahead of Watford: George Wood/Getty Images

Although his focus remains on brokering a deal for Brighton and Hove Albion forward Reda Khadra - “I’m still confident, it’s still live,” United’s manager admitted following his squad’s meeting with Barnsley - preliminary discussions have taken place about Robertson’s situation with head of recruitment Paul Mitchell.

“Nothing is decided,” Heckingbottom said. “I’ve spoken with Mitch about it, yes.”

Asked if Robertson would be handed the opportunity to work with United ahead of August 1st’s Championship opener at Watford, Heckingbottom replied: “That’s where we’re at, nothing is decided.

“He (Robertson) has got commitments. So, if we do decide to do something, then it might be the week after next that we take a look. Who knows? Nothing is decided.”

United completed their programme of warm-up fixtures with a 2-1 defeat at Oakwell, despite taking the lead on the stroke of half-time following Robbie Cundy’s own goal. But a Jack Aitchison strike followed by Josh Benson’s superb free-kick turned the contest on its head.