The German attacker was granted permission to visit United’s stadium after talks between his parent club and United reached an advanced stage.

Khadra has also attracted interest from Hertha Berlin and Sunderland since being left out of Albion’s pre-season plans, despite impressing during a placement with Blackburn Rovers last term. In order to swing the race in United’s favour, Heckingbottom used Thursday’s trip to explain to the 21-year-old exactly how he plans to utilise him - outlining how his presence would improve a squad which continues its pre-season preparations with a friendly against Scunthorpe tomorrow.

Reda Khadra in action against Sheffield United last season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Although it is a risky strategy - Khadra could exploit some of the information Heckingbottom volunteered if he eventually joins another club - United’s coaching staff believe being open and honest resonates with potential signings. Indeed, it is a tactic they employed during negotiations with new arrivals Anel Ahmedhodzic, Ciaran Clark and Tommy Doyle.

Speaking earlier this summer, Heckingbottom shed light on the methods he employs to try and attract United’s leading transfer targets to Bramall Lane.

Stressing he wants “good people” as well as “good players”, Heckingbottom said: “We tell them how we believe we can improve them and help them achieve their goals. But, and this bit is just as important, we also let them know how we see them improving us as well. It’s a two way process.”

Born in Berlin, news that Hertha are monitoring Khadra’s situation will have been noted by United after they saw Tom Lawrence decide against a switch to South Yorkshire in favour of a move to Rangers. But sources at the club last night claimed they were encouraged by Khadra’s decision to make the journey north, which suggests his representative views them as a viable option.

Also eligible to represent Lebanon, Khadra joined Albion following a series of exciting performances for Borussia Dortmund’s youth teams. He made his Premier League debut against Manchester City in January 2021.