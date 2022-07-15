Khadra, who is also attracting interest from Germany after apparently being declared surplus to requirements by his parent club, was shown around both United’s stadium and training facility after agreeing to hold talks with Heckingbottom.

But aware they face plenty of competition for the 21-year-old, with Hertha Berlin reportedly considering a bid, United’s coaching staff spent most of Khadra’s visit outlining the benefits of joining them instead. Together with his assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester, Heckingbottom spoke to Khadra and his representative about where he would be deployed, how they plan to develop him and also impress upon him their ambition to return to the Premier League following last term’s defeat in the Championship play-off semi-finals.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn Rovers benefited from signing Reda Khadra, who is being invited to join Sheffield United

United employed a similar tactic during their failed pursuit of John Souttar in January; with the now Rangers centre-half being granted permission to meet with Heckingbottom in person by his former employers Heart of Midlothian. Although Souttar is known to have been impressed by what Heckingbottom had to say, sources north of the border reported at the time that the move eventually collapsed because of the speed - or rather lack of it - with which talks then progressed.

Despite not being responsible for those delays, Heckingbottom is expected to have petitioned United to ensure they are ready to act quickly if Khadra gives the green light.

Capped by Germany at youth level and also eligible to represent Lebanon, the youngster impressed during a spell on loan with Blackburn Rovers last term; scoring his first goal for them during a 3-1 win over United at Ewood Park in September. He went on to claim four more, before injury ended his campaign.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom