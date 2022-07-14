The Republic of Ireland centre-half became the latest new arrival to join Paul Heckingbottom’s squad when he agreed a temporary transfer to Bramall Lane earlier this week.

But with his contract at St James’ Park set to expire next summer - and Eddie Howe already outlining plans to move in a different direction - Heckingbottom is likely to try and sign Clark on a permanent basis if he settles in South Yorkshire.

Ciaran Clark has joined Sheffield United on loan from Newcastle: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Although Clark’s ability and experience were the driving factors behind United’s swoop, as reported by The Star midway through their training camp in Portugal, his contractual situation also convinced Heckingbottom to press ahead with a deal.

Despite being ordered to focus on short-term and free transfers by United’s hierarchy - Anel Ahmedhodzic’s switch from Malmo being a notable exception so far - Heckingbottom is keen to lessen their dependence upon loans. The former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief acknowledges they are a way of acquiring what would otherwise be unobtainable talent. But he has previously gone on record to indicate he does not want them to form the basis of his business.

Clark, aged 32, won promotion from the Championship after swapping Aston Villa for the North-East at the beginning of the 2016/17 campaign. He could make his first appearance in a United jersey when Heckingbottom’s side continues its preparations for next month’s visit to Watford with a friendly against Scunthorpe on Saturday.