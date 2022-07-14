Sheffield United: Newcastle United defender will view loan as a season long audition

Ciaran Clark will be encouraged to view his loan move to Sheffield United as a season-long audition for a permanent contract.

By James Shield
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 4:20 pm

Read More

Read More
Sheffield United: Blades credited with an interest in Newcastle United defender ...

The Republic of Ireland centre-half became the latest new arrival to join Paul Heckingbottom’s squad when he agreed a temporary transfer to Bramall Lane earlier this week.

But with his contract at St James’ Park set to expire next summer - and Eddie Howe already outlining plans to move in a different direction - Heckingbottom is likely to try and sign Clark on a permanent basis if he settles in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

Ciaran Clark has joined Sheffield United on loan from Newcastle: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

MORE: The issues still to be addressed as transfer plan takes shape ahead of Watford test

Although Clark’s ability and experience were the driving factors behind United’s swoop, as reported by The Star midway through their training camp in Portugal, his contractual situation also convinced Heckingbottom to press ahead with a deal.

Despite being ordered to focus on short-term and free transfers by United’s hierarchy - Anel Ahmedhodzic’s switch from Malmo being a notable exception so far - Heckingbottom is keen to lessen their dependence upon loans. The former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief acknowledges they are a way of acquiring what would otherwise be unobtainable talent. But he has previously gone on record to indicate he does not want them to form the basis of his business.

Clark, aged 32, won promotion from the Championship after swapping Aston Villa for the North-East at the beginning of the 2016/17 campaign. He could make his first appearance in a United jersey when Heckingbottom’s side continues its preparations for next month’s visit to Watford with a friendly against Scunthorpe on Saturday.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to broker fewer loans in future

MORE: Celtic's long-standing interest in Greece international

Paul HeckingbottomNewcastle UnitedRepublic of IrelandWatford