Paul Heckingbottom cited Liam Rosenior’s presence as a major factor behind his decision to encourage the teenage centre-forward to join County earlier this month, revealing that Osula would be working with “good people” after agreeing a season long deal at Pride Park.

Uncertainty surrounding Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s position at Burton Albion, initially viewed as Osula’s most likely destination given the former Chelsea striker’s work with United’s Daniel Jebbison, is thought to have convinced United’s coaching staff that County would be a better fit.

When Hasselbaink left his position in Staffordshire soon after the transfer window closed, that hunch appeared to have been proved correct. But now Rosenior has also been removed from his position by County’s new owner David Clowes, having been handed the role on an interim basis.

“The environment he’s going to find himself in there is perfect for Will,” Heckingbottom told The Star, after sanctioning Osula’s departure; albeit on a temporary basis. “There’s pressure at Derby to achieve something, the same as there is here. So that’s going to be good for him.

Will Osula is highly rated by Sheffield United and joined Derby County to further his development: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“And there’s a good core of experienced professionals who will demand a lot from him as well, the same as here.”

Viewed by Heckingbottom as a potential first team regular at United, Osula has so far made two substitute appearances for County where he is working alongside former teammates David McGoldrick and Conor Hourihane.

Warne, who agreed to leave Rotherham on Wednesday night, was linked with a move for the young Dane during his time in charge of United’s neighbours Rotherham. That, coupled with his respect for the 49-year-old, should allay Heckingbottom’s fears that Osula’s progress could be inhibited by developments at County.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has agreed to take charge of Derby County: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

After graduating from United’s youth programme, Osula made five senior appearances for United towards the end of last season. He made his professional debut during a goalless draw at Blackpool in March and was named on the bench for the Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest.