United are preparing for Saturday’s game against Rotherham on top of the table, after winning five of their eight outings in the competition so far. Those results have been achieved despite a reduction in the recruitment budget placed at Heckingbottom’s disposal following May’s defeat in the end-of-term knockouts.

Despite being forced to focus his rebuilding programme on loans, with Anel Ahmedhodzic the only new arrival signed for a fee, Heckingbottom did see his employers retain Sander Berge’s services during the recent transfer window.

Tommy Doyle (right) and James McAtee both arrived at Sheffield United on loan from Manchester City

Having warned it would prove “impossible” to replace to Norway international if he was sold before the market closed, Heckingbottom said: “We have a lot less money than last season, and that’s why clarity is key. We need to be clear in what we’re doing and are able to do and we have been.”

United’s start to the present campaign is in stark contrast to the one they made under Heckingbottom’s predecessor Slavisa Joaknovic 13 months ago, with the Serb leaving South Yorkshire in November following the deterioration of his relationship with a number of senior figures behind the scenes.

“I’ve always maintained from day one that I believe in this lot,” said Heckingbottom, who replaced Jokanovic. I thought it was unfair on how they were judged but they also played a part, because you can’t just point the finger at someone else.”