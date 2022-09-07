Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home game against Rotherham, Heckingbottom told The Star that coaching staff at Bramall Lane took a conscious decision to prioritise performances over chasing points due to the unpredictable nature of the Championship.

Although their ability to win games will ultimately decide whether or not United are promoted this term - they are preparing to face Paul Warne’s side ranked first in the table - Heckingbottom said: “I know this division well. I know you are always liable to get some shock outcomes, coupon busters if you like, in it. That’s why consistency is so important, in terms of how you do your work. Because if you are consistent with your standards, then you’ll always give yourself a chance over time.”

Sheffield United continued their fine form at Hull City last weekend: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United are unbeaten in their last seven league outings, after losing to Watford last month. Last weekend’s win over Hull City saw them record their third clean sheet in four games and take their goal tally to 10 over the same period.

Rotherham are 13th, having drawn three and lost one of their previous five assignments in the competition.

City had won all of their three home matches this term before losing to United, who saw Oli McBurnie and Sander Berge score either side of half-time.

“To get the win away from home, against opponents who had won three from three and made us work, that really pleased me,” Heckingbottom said. “It showed there was that consistency across the whole group.”