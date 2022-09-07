After fending off Club Brugge’s interest in Sander Berge before last week’s transfer deadline, and also a tentative approach from Chelsea to sign the Norway international on loan, Heckingbottom is now urging Bramall Lane’s hierarchy to tie the likes of Ndiaye down to new deals.

The 22-year-old, who enters Saturday’s game against Rotherham searching for his fifth goal of the season, has been capped by Senegal since last putting pen to paper and could represent the reigning African champions at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar. Daniel Jebbison, United’s teenage centre-forward, is also approaching the end of his terms and conditions while Jordan Amissah could become a free agent at the end of the campaign although United are understood to possess a 12 month option on the goalkeeper.

liman Ndiaye has been superb this season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“There’s a few younger ones who are important on (expiring) contracts and some older ones as well,” Heckingbottom said. “I can give my opinion on that. I know from the club’s point of view, the younger ones who have had interest shown in them, they need to get done because they are the assets.”

Ndiaye’s representatives are thought to have made discreet overtures about improving their client’s salary and incentives in recent weeks, in an attempt to avoid the type of impasse which saw him drop out of the first team picture before committing his future to South Yorkshire last season. Jebbison, who remained at Bramall Lane during the recent window despite receiving approaches from rival EFL teams, has previously been linked with Everton. Like Amissah, United could possess the power to automatically extend his contract but Heckingbottom is acutely aware his recent progress must also be rewarded.

Wes Foderingham, Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, Ben Osborn, John Fleck and Oliver Norwood are also among those who could be free to speak with other clubs in January.

“Now the window is shut here, we can look at other things,” said Heckingbottom, after guiding United to the top of the Championship table.