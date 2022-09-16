Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Preston North End, the Championship leaders’ assistant manager Stuart McCall confirmed the likes of Ciaran Clark, Ben Osborn and Enda Stevens have yet to enter the closing stages of their respective rehabilitation programmes following fitness issues.

Jack Robinson and Adam Davies, the Wales goalkeeper signed to provide competition and cover for Wes Foderingham, will also miss the game in Lancashire.

Ciaran Clark in action for Sheffield United before injury struck: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“We’ve had Jayden in with us, so that’s really good news. “He’s going to be high up the list. Most of the rest, they are going to be four or five weeks or so from here.”

Despite retaining their place at the top of the table following Tuesday night’s win at Swansea City, Paul Heckingbottom and McCall are acutely aware of the fact United’s defence has been stretched to breaking point by the loss of so many experienced players. Max Lowe, the former Derby County full-back, is also likely to be out until Christmas after damaging a hamstring - a situation which has forced Heckingbottom to reshuffle his rearguard in order to accomodate Chris Basham at centre-half.

Clarke, signed on loan from Newcastle, had been set to return before next week’s international break but recently suffered a slight set-back in training after overstretching a muscle.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with Stuart McCall (right): Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Despite the selection problems caused by the sheer number of absentees, United enter their meeting with Ryan Lowe’s side unbeaten in the competition since the opening round of games. Preston are 12th, but have suffered only two defeats this term. One of those came when they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Wolves.

“Fortunately, you’ll be amazed to hear that we’ve not picked anything new up (after Swansea),” McCall joked, before boarding the coach to United’s temporary base in the North-West. “A few bumps and bruises but nothing that should keep anybody out. We’ll be going there with basically the same group that we took to Swansea.”

Bogle was diagnosed with a serious knee problem in February which, after it was decided surgery would be required to repair the joint, forced him to miss the remaining three months of the campaign.

Jayden Bogle is back in training with Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Like Lowe, his ex-team mate at Pride Park, Bogle has been in fine form before disaster struck. The sight of him taking part in United’s preparations for the clash with Preston had, McCall admitted, provided everyone with a lift.