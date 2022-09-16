But as Sheffield United prepare to visit opponents who have drawn more than half of their outings so far this season, keeping seven clean sheets in the process, Stuart McCall’s mood is surprisingly upbeat. These are the games, the ones requiring perseverance and perspiration, the 58-year-old suspects bring out the best in his team.

“We’ve sold out our allocation, we’ve got about six thousand supporters going over and it’s going to be a great atmosphere,” McCall, manager Paul Heckingbottom’s assistant, said. “When you’re on a good run, like we are at the moment, you can’t wait to get out there and do it all over again. But we still have to put in a performance. Nothing is a given and the lads know that. Their attitude is, as always, spot on.”

Sheffield United's assistant manager Stuart McCall: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

Still on top of the table following a midweek victory over Swansea City, United are flying ahead of their latest trip to the North-West. But their last one proved to be a sobering experience, with Heckingbottom’s men surrendering a two goal advantage after Preston had been reduced to 10 men.

“We actually became stronger for it,” said McCall, confirming the squad has been reminded of what happened back then ahead of tomorrow’s visit. “We took it on the chin, and responded. “We capitalised on it and I think you’re seeing the results. But no medals are awarded so early in a campaign.”

Appointed in November when United were sleepwalking towards disaster, Heckingbottom clearly relishes a challenge. If he didn’t then, after accepting a comparatively comfortable job inside the club’s academy, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief would have politely declined the invitation to take charge of a team beset by issues on and off the pitch. Floundering in the lower reaches of the Championship after sliding out of the Premier League only seven months earlier - having been installed as caretaker following Chris Wilder’s departure, Heckingbottom was handed the unenviable task of stage-managing an orderly exit from the top-flight - it won’t have gone unnoticed among friends and advisors either that both his predecessor and successor, Slavisa Jokanovic, endured strained relationships with the board.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: David Davies/PA Wire.

Preston will pose the kind of test Heckingbottom and his lieutenants, McCall and Jack Lester, enjoy getting their teeth into. Led by Ryan Lowe, who once spent a brief spell at Sheffield Wednesday as a player, the hosts’ position in mid-table does not reflect their obduracy. This term’s fixtures involving Preston produce an average of 0.56 goals. The division’s next most miserly outfit, Cardiff City, have so far returned a figure of 1.89. For the record, the mean during United’s opening nine assignments is 2.44.

“It’s pretty incredible, their record after nine games in the league,” McCall said, confirming Heckingbottom and his analysts have been studying Preston’s recent draw with Burnley ahead of United’s latest assignment. “They’ve hardly conceded. We saw their last one, when they gave up a lot of possession and had a really low block. Burnley dominated the ball but, to be honest, didn’t really create a lot of clear chances.”

Something will have to give in Preston’s defence if United are to guarantee they enter the international break in first place. Intriguingly, given the skill sets of Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie and Reda Khadra, whose last gasp strike settled Tuesday’s clash in south Wales, Lowe’s men like to dominate physically with only Wigan Athletic, Millwall and Luton Town winning more aerial duels this term. United will look to take them out of their comfort zone and, with Sander Berge and Tommy Doyle pulling the strings in midfield, are well-equipped to do so. Both of those prefer to probe rather than pummell. The same goes for Oliver Norwood, although he also possesses the ability to pepper the channels if required.

Paul Heckingbottom and Stuart McCall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We always do the same thing as a staff when we’re studying someone,” McCall said. “Even if you’re playing a top, top side in the cup or a lower league one, we always respect the opposition. Then, you look at how you can hurt them.”

“From a players’ perspective, and I was lucky enough to play with some really good ones, you look around the dressing room and think ‘I wouldn’t like to be against him,’ which brings a confidence,” McCall, the former Rangers, Everton and Scotland midfielder continued. “But you can’t take anything for granted, football has a habit of kicking you in the teeth.”

Although many of the issues which troubled Wilder and the Jokanovic have not gone away - one suspects, given his comments about the importance of retaining Berge’s services during the transfer window, that not everyone around him was on the same page - Heckingbottom has been able to separate the sport from the politics and construct a squad which travels to Deepdale a point ahead of second-placed Norwich City and unbeaten in seven outings. Positive results can mask a variety of problems. By ensuring the conversation at Bramall Lane revolves around performances, Heckingbottom has been able to ensure that others, including the fact little progress appears to have been made on awarding key players new contracts, do not distract from the task in hand.

“We just look to the next game,” McCall reminded. “Not beyond that.”

The ‘no excuses’ culture Heckingbottom has cultivated behind the scenes explains why, despite a crippling injury crisis which will see the likes of Ben Osborn, Ciaran Clark, Adam Davies and Enda Stevens all miss the trip to Lancashire, United have still been able to deliver positive results.

“The great news is that we’ve got no new injuries,” McCall said. “Which is amazing.