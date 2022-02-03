It’s definitely a little more balanced, less top heavy, than at the start of the season too.

But do Sheffield United enter tonight’s match at Birmingham City, the first time we will see them in action following the winter transfer window, stronger than before? Time, and of course results, will tell. The same goes for injuries, suspensions and Covid-19 tests, because the latter is still an issue even though it’s no longer commanding the same number of column inches as over the Christmas period.

Speaking earlier this week, ostensibly to preview the trip to St Andrews, United manager Paul Heckingbottom seemed fairly satisfied with the business he has done. Not dizzy with delight. Don’t let anyone tell you he wasn’t hoping to sign a centre-half rather than borrow one. But Charlie Goode, recruited on loan from Brentford, is still a damn good player. One capable of performing a variety of different roles across a back three or back four and as strong in the tackle as he is on the ball. So all good there. The same goes for Adam Davies. Despite not possessing Robin Olsen’s CV - even though we didn’t see the best of him, the Swede is still an international calibre goalkeeper - the former Stoke City and Barnsley shot-stopper possesses plenty of quality.

One thing we can say, with almost one percent certainty, is that the next 20 games will shape United’s future much more than anything that happened last month. Although no one at the club is saying so publicly - and, to be perfectly frank, you wouldn’t expect them to - the evidence suggests some huge decisions must be taken if Heckingbottom isn’t able to deliver promotion. And, given where United were when he took over, that would be one hell of an achievement.

Money has been borrowed against Premier League parachute payments and also the fee Arsenal paid for Aaron Ramsdale. And yet - I’m observing, not criticising here - Heckingbottom has yet to actually purchase a player. Even though United surely must have made a few savings over the past four weeks or so, with Olsen, Luke Freeman, Oliver Burke and Regan Slater all removed from the wage bill. We don’t know how much, if anything, the Italians are contributing towards Lys Mousset’s wages. But they did pay a facility fee to take him to Campania.

Adam Davies signs for Sheffield United on a 6 month contract from Stoke City: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The fact Davies was only handed a six month contract suggests, because pretty much every team on the planet thinks protects their investments, that he arrived for zilch. Or as close to that as dammit. Which in isolation seems like good business.

But when viewed against the backdrop of United’s internal housekeeping, with Heckingbottom himself acknowledging that no new deals are likely to be offered to existing players until they know which division they’ll be in next term, the clues all begin to point in one direction. Unless top-flight football returns to Bramall Lane next term, with four loanees already in situ and six of their colleagues set to become free agents, this summer is likely to be one of change rather than considered continuity.

The Star's Sheffield United writer James Shield

Charlie Goode signs for Sheffield United at the Randox Academy, Sheffield: Simon Bellis/Sportimage