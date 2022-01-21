The transfer, which Paul Heckingbottom expects to be processed shortly, will see the 22-year-old end his long association with Bramall Lane.

After progressing through their youth system, Slater made his first team debut in November 2016 - scoring during an EFL Trophy tie against Grimsby Town. Two more senior appearances followed before the youngster, who has also represented Carlisle and Scunthorpe on loan, completed a temporary switch to the MKM Stadium last term.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater is close to joining Hull City, Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

“Things are moving,” Heckingbottom told The Star. “He was close to going there in the summer and it would have been good for him.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with Regan and his application has always been first class. In all honesty, he wants to get his career rolling. Hull are close.”

A lifelong United supporter, Slater has twice been named on the bench by Heckingbottom in recent weeks. But with his contract set to expire this summer, City resurrected their interest just before Christmas. Wigan Athletic are also known to have been monitoring Slater’s situation. However, after helping Grant McCann’s side win promotion from League One, he is scheduled to undergo a medical in East Yorkshire today.

Hull City manager Grant McCann is a nbig fan of Regan Slater: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Talks between Slater’s representative and officials at City had already gathered pace before Acun Ilicali completed his takeover of United’s divisional rivals ahead of their victory over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

“We want to bring people in but I’m also aware that there are players here who need games as well,” Heckingbottom said. “Regan’s attitude has, like I say, always been absolutely first class.”