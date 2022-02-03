Despite learning that Rhian Brewster is set for another prolonged period on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury during last weekend’s win over Peterborough, United still allowed Mousset to join Salernitana on loan before Monday’s transfer deadline.

With the 25-year-old’s contract at Bramall Lane set to expire this summer, that suggests a decision has already been taken not to offer him fresh terms or trigger any extension clauses within his present deal.

But appearing to offer Mousset an olive branch, Heckingbottom told The Star there could be a way back for the Frenchman if he impresses at the Stadio Arechi.

“He’s our player,” the United manager replied, when asked if Mousset will ever be seen in a United jersey again. “He couldn’t get in our team. He needed a fresh start. But he’s on loan and he’s our player.”

After using social media to challenge reports his fitness and conditioning levels were responsible for the lack of opportunities he has received in recent months, Mousset hopes to make his debut for Stefano Colantuono’s side when they host Spezia on Monday. Three points adrift at the foot of Serie A, Salernitana then travel to Genoa for a crucial encounter in their battle for survival. Directly above Colantuono’s men in the rankings, Il Grifone appointed former United target Alexander Blessin as their head coach last month. The German, previously of Oostende, was set to be unveiled at Chris Wilder’s permanent successor over the summer before it was discovered he would not be eligible for a work permit post-Brexit.

Having organised an orderly exit from the Premier League following a disastrous campaign which not only saw United relegated from the top flight but also part company with the man responsible for leading them to two promotions, Heckingbottom was handed the United job in November after Slavisa Jokanovic’s sacking.

Mousset, who commanded a £10m fee when he left AFC Bournemouth in 2019, made an explosive start to life in South Yorkshire - scoring five times in only nine PL outings before eventually fading into obscurity. He enjoyed a brief renaissance under Jokanovic, impressing in pre-season and then netting three times in two games over the Autumn period. But Mousset did not enjoy any minutes following the Serb’s departure, with Heckingbottom preferring to recall teenager Daniel Jebbison from a loan spell with Burton Albion rather than block his switch to Italy.

“We’ll be keeping in touch and seeing how he (Mousset) does,” Heckingbottom said. “We were getting the same old, same old. They (Salernitana) really wanted him and there was an energy about him.”

Officials in Salerno are understood to have paid a fee, understood to be in the region of £300,000, to borrow Mousset until the end of the campaign. But if they are relegated back to Serie B, it could make it difficult for them to finance a package to put to the player and his representatives.

