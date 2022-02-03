"Fantastic" Sheffield United man placed on red alert after boss's positive comments

Berge has not completed 90 minutes for the Blades since August after suffering a hamstring injury, and has been eased back into action gradually since by Heckingbottom.

The Norwegian was an unused substitute during the Blades’ victory at Peterborough last weekend, and is expected to start on the bench again tomorrow when his side travel to Birmingham City in a Sky-televised fixture.

Ollie Norwood and Conor Hourihane appear to be Heckingbottom’s first-choice central midfield partnership at the moment, with the manager referencing the fact that the pair have not lost a game when playing in the same side.

But with United facing a cramped fixture schedule between now and the end of the season, Heckingbottom has hinted that Berge will be used in the upcoming games after he stayed at United beyond the January transfer window.

“I’ve had this chat with Sander,” Heckingbottom said.

“He’s training great and doing well. You could put Flecky in that category as well. They’re competing with a midfield that haven’t lost when they’ve played together.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United is replaced by Sander Berge: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“But they’re fantastic players and have to be ready to step in. Two lads [Norwood and Hourihane] have stepped up when others have been available and it’s created more competition, which is a great thing. In this period, the team will change.”

Berge had a reputation as one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe when he moved to United, in a £22m move from Genk.

“I think he has huge potential,” Heckingbottom added.

“But my job is the 11, the team, and the moment you start prioritising players over the team, you’re on a sticky wicket. And the players understand.

“They also appreciate, I like to think, that every staff member will work with them and push them to get that place.