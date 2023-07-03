Sheffield United hope to sign a new forward this week, after making an approach for Benie Traore.

As he attempts to construct a squad capable of surviving in the Premier League, Paul Heckingbottom knows he must bolster the attacking options at his disposal in order to enhance its chances of avoiding an immediate return to the second tier. Traore, aged 20, is viewed as a desirable and realistic target after also attracting interest from Rangers and Celtic.

The Star’s James Shield takes an in-depth look at a player who, given his age and potential, appears to fit the profile Heckingbottom and his employers have decided all new arrivals muse adhere to - at least those recruited on a permanent basis - must adhere to before being considered for moves to Bramall Lane.

Where is he from? Traore was born in Ouragahio, a landlocked town in the Ivory Coast. Despite having a population of less than 40,000 people, a number of footballers hail from there. They are David Datro Fofana, Serge Aurier, Franck Kessie, Sirki Dembele and Wilfried Singo.

Like Fofana, now of Chelsea, Traore opted to begin his career in Europe with a team from Scandinavia. While his compatriot headed to Molde, of Norway, he chose Sweden instead; joining Hacken two years ago.

Traore’s first club, ASEC Mimosas, are widely regarded as possessing the best youth system in African football.

Sheffield United are among Benie Traore's admirers

Why is he so coveted? His prowess in front of goal. Traore has averaged one every 2.3 games for the Swedes since making the first of 54 appearances for them. Coupled with the relatively modest price tag which has been placed on him, that has prompted interest from clubs including Rangers, Celtic and of course United.

A move to any of those teams would also automatically see Traore secure a hefty increase in salary, meaning that agreeing personal terms is unlikely to be an issue.

What is his career path? In terms of his performance levels, Traore has improved season on season; even though one of those was interrupted by a leg injury.

The Bravida Arena, where Benie Traore's current club Hacken are based: Gunnar Hoffsten/Getty Images

After first arriving at the Bravida Arena, he netted five times in 33 outings during his first year there. During the next campaign, a fitness issue saw Traore sidelined for eight months. But, restricted to four appearances, he still scored four goals.

This term has proved to be his breakthrough moment, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions in 17 matches.

Where does he operate? Initially regarded as a winger, Traore’s finishing ability means he can also be deployed as a central striker. Indeed, some of those who have followed his route through the game believe this is the role he is best suited to.

Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United was exceptional last season: George Wood/Getty Images

Traore has also demonstrated a willingness to take penalties and create openings for others, registering a total of five assists.

How does he compare to others? This term, Traore is the most prolific marksman in Sweden. He has also had more shots on target than any other player in the division and also leads the way in terms of his goals combined with assists metric, which statistically makes him its most effective performer.

When his overall shot attempts are measured, Traore also ranks highly. Only two players in the Allsvenskan have attempted more.

Importantly, given his recent injury problem, Traore also sits sixth on the list of minutes played.

Benie Traore in action for Hacken

How does he match-up against United’s most valuable player? United don’t view Traore as a replacement for Iliman Ndiaye, who Heckingbottom hopes will still be at Bramall Lane when they return to action. But given that Ndiaye represents fellow west African’s Senegal at international level - Traore plays for Ivory Coast’s under-23 side, it is fascinating to see how they match-up.

Ndiaye, United’s joint-leading scorer as Heckingbottom’s men secured promotion from the Championship and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup, takes more shots. But Traore’s shots on target percentage is marginally higher. However, more of Ndiaye’s on target efforts result in goals.

Traore produces far more crosses than Ndiaye, which reflects where he is deployed by Hacken.

But Ndiaye draws more fouls, makes more tackles and completes more interceptions.

What about someone who caused United problems last season? Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom was recognised as one of the most dangerous players in the Championship. Like Ndiaye, he draws more fouls than Traore. But Traore scores higher than Akpom in when assessing crosses delivered, interceptions and tackles won. He has also been caught offside on far fewer occasions.

How has he performed this season? Traore has been selected on 14 occasions and scored in all but five of those games. After drawing a blank against Elfsborg, he opened his account for the campaign with a hat-trick against Hammarby before going on to net once in each of the next three matches.

After failing to score during Hacken’s meetings with Djurgaardens and Halmstads, he then registered a brace against Degerfors before also claiming one during a visit to Malmo.

Traore wasn’t on target during Hacken’s next clash with Djurgaardens or when they travelled to Norrkoping on Sunday. But he did enter that fixture searching for his fourth goal in as many games, having scored against neighbours Gothenburg, Varbergs Bois and Mjallby.

Who does he play for? Formed in 1940, Hacken are based in Gothenburg. Their home stadium, which is located on an island in the city’s northern suburbs. Called Hisingen, it is the most populated in Sweden.

Hacken were crowned national champions for the first time since being established last season, having finished as runners-up a decade earlier. They are also holders of the Swedish cup, continuing their fine run of form under Norwegian head coach Per Mathias Hogmo.

He, Hogmo, boasts a CV including spells in charge of both his country’s male and female teams.

