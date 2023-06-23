Stuttgart, Sheffield United’s final opponents of a summer warm-up programme designed to prepare them for the rigours of Premier League football, will arrive at Bramall Lane on the back of two huge results in last season’s Bundesliga relegation play-offs.

The euphoria the Germans will feel after securing their top-flight status with a 6-1 aggregate victory over Hamburg, is likely to be one of the primary reasons why Sebastian Hoeneß’ team was identified as the ideal opposition for United to face following meetings with Chesterfield, Rotherham and Derby County ahead of August’s top-flight opener against Crystal Palace. Talks are also underway aimed at finding a Portuguese club for Paul Heckingbottom’s men to face during next month’s warm weather training camp in Portugal.

Hoeneß was only appointed in April, replacing Bruno Labbadia as Die Roten battled for survival towards the bottom of the table. That means the meeting with United will form an invaluable part of his own plan to re-establish Stuttgart as a force to be reckoned with, given that it will come during a critical period in the 41-year-old’s own development programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manner in which Hoeneß’ team swept aside Hamburg provided an insight into the challenge they will pose at Bramall Lane. The results, a 3-0 victory on home soil followed by a 3-1 triumph at the Volkparkstadion, reflected Stuttgart’s dominance and also their aggressive brand of football which has seen them lose only two of their 12 competitive fixtures since the 41-year-old was appointed.

Enzo Millot, a dynamic young Frenchman signed from Monaco, was a driving force behind the triumph and has excelled under Hoeneß following a chequered start to the campaign. He netted twice in the second leg, after goals from Konstantinos Mavropanos, Josha Vagnoman and Serhou Guirassy had put Stuttgart in control following the first instalment of what many observers predicted would be a nerve-wracking double header.

Mavropanos knows one of United’s players well, performing alongside fellow defender George Baldock during Greece’s recent Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland and France. Mavropanos was dismissed during their narrow defeat in Paris, having earlier dispatched the Irish. But the two men have struck-up an excellent partnership at the heart of Gus Poyet’s rearguard, with Mavropanos now finding his feet again following a difficult spell with Arsenal.

France's forward Kylian Mbappe (R) is challenged by Greece's defender Konstantinos Mavropanos (L) and Greece's Sheffield United defender George Baldock (R) during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B qualification football match between France and Greece at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis: ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Guirassy, once of Lille and Cologne, was Stuttgart’s most prolific marksman in the league last term with 11 goals to his name. He was on loan from Rennes last term but the move has now been made permanent, with Hoeneß’ employers paying around £8m to acquire his services. That decision was vindicated by his display against Hamburg, who have now fallen at the same hurdle in each of the past two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their troubles before hiring Hoeneß, Stuttgart also possess a player who is widely recognised as one of the best defensive midfielders in Germany. Captain Waturo Endo, capped 50 times by Japan, was named alongside Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Emre Can, the former Liverpool and Juventus player who now represents Borussia Dortmund, in a survey compiled by Kicker magazine.

George Baldock of Sheffield United will face his Greek team mate in August: George Wood/Getty Images