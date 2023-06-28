As he prepares to resume training with Sheffield United, ahead of the new Premier League campaign, manager Paul Heckingbottom believes Sander Berge is happy to spend next season in South Yorkshire before reaching a decision on his future.

Ever since The Star revealed West Ham have been encouraged to submit a bid for the midfielder, with the invitation coming via a third party intermediary, Berge has found himself the subject of intense speculation as supporters and journalists alike discuss whether he will remain at Bramall Lane beyond the transfer window.

Although Heckingbottom is too experienced to take anything for granted, the 45-year-old is understood to be convinced that Berge would be content to fulfil his contractual obligations to United and then take a view on whether or not to discuss a new deal. Aged 25 and capped nearly 40 times by Norway, Berge is set to become a free agent next summer.

Speaking soon after United promotion from the Championship was confirmed, following a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in April, Heckingbottom insisted it would be a mistake for his employers to sell either Berge or Iliman Ndiaye, who is also about to enter the final 12 months of his present agreement, as they attempt to establish themselves in the top flight.

Correctly calculating that United “could not afford” to sign players of their quality on the open market, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief said: “We want to go in (to 2023/23) stronger and that means keeping all of our best talent. I think that’s obvious.”

Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, United’s owner, has also gone on record to state that he has no desire to see either Ndiaye or Berge depart after sanctioning the latter’s £22m move from Genk in January 2020. It was a significant deal - and a demonstration of the Saudi Arabian’s belief in Berge’s potential - because the purchase cost around double what Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder had initially been given to spend at the time.

Sheffield United and Norway midfielder Sander Berge meets the fans: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

However, news that Berge is being touted around the market, albeit not by someone acting in an official capacity for Heckingbottom or the player himself, suggests that his position at United is not as secure as first portrayed.

Newcastle were credit with an interest in Berge in January, when United were placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League after falling behind on some of their deal repayments. But it emerged, when that punishment was eventually lifted, that they wanted to explore a loan arrangement with no obligation to buy. Chelsea have also made an enquiry for Berge in the past, although recent events at Stamford Bridge means they are now exploring alternative options instead.

Sheffield United's lliman Ndiaye with Sander Berge: Paul Thomas /Sportimage

Heckingbottom has spoken with both Berge and Ndiaye about their situations and has been reassured of their commitment.

Privately, he acknowledges they are likely to depart at some point. But given the financial rewards membership of the PL brings, and given that £20m has been placed at his disposal to reprofile United’s squad, Heckingbottom is prepared to risk losing them on frees in order to try and unlock the millions more avoiding relegation would deliver into the club’s coffers.