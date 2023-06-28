With yet another Premier League club said to be chasing Iliman Ndiaye, Sheffield United remain confident that the Senegal international will not agitate for a move away from Bramall Lane this summer.

Fulham are the latest team to be credited with an interest in Ndiaye, who scored 15 goals and registered 11 assists as Paul Heckingbottom’s squad was promoted from the Championship last term. Tottenham Hotspur and Marseille, where the 23-year-old has admitted he would love to play at some point during his career, have also been named as admirers while Everton are continuing to monitor his position after failing to complete a deal in January.

Heckingbottom concedes Ndiaye is destined to depart at some point in the near future, if he continues on his current trajectory. But with his contract set to expire in the next 12 months and United’s coaching staff certain to select Ndiaye in United’s Premier League starting eleven if fit, Heckingbottom is convinced the attacker would be content to remain at Bramall Lane before reaching a decision on his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like Sander Berge, whose position in South Yorkshire is also the subject of debate, Heckingbottom has arrived at that conclusion after assessing both Ndiaye’s state-of-mind during face to face talks and considering what he would do if he was the youngster’s representative.

By proving his worth at the highest level and then leaving on a free, although Heckingbottom would like to see him agree a new deal, Ndiaye could negotiate a much higher salary than those which are likely to be offered now; particularly given that it is commonplace for top-flight footballers in those circumstances to see their ‘true’ market value rolled into their wages.

Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye is a wanted man: Paul Terry / Sportimage

Nevertheless, that is unlikely to dissuade clubs from attempting to test United’s resolve to keep hold of Ndiaye now rather than risk losing him for nothing.

Heckingbottom has publicly stated his squad would be weakened if either Ndiaye or Berge left now, fathoming they would be unable to afford replacements of comparable quality. United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud appeared to endorse that stance when he insisted his board of directors is prepared to resist any hostile approaches.

Marco Silva, the Fulham manager: Andrew Yates / Sportimage