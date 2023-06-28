Sheffield United and Manchester City plan to hold more talks about midfielder Tommy Doyle, with the midfielder possibly being granted permission to discuss a return to Bramall Lane following the European under-21 championships.

Doyle, who together with his City team mate James McAtee spent last season on loan in South Yorkshire, is one of United’s leading transfer targets this summer following manager Paul Heckingbottom’s admission that he wants to work with the youngsters again.

As The Star revealed last week, Heckingbottom has spoken with City’s football director Txiki Begiristain about the possibility of re-signing both although Doyle is viewed as a more realistic possibility given that Pep Guardiola is minded to keep McAtee at the Etihad Stadium. Those talks were described as “constructive” by one well-placed source although there is still plenty of work to be done before United can begin to think about utilising Doyle in the Premier League next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than severing the line of communication he established with Begiristain earlier this month - until then, members of City’s developing talent department oversaw their dealings with United, Heckingbottom aims to hold another meeting with the Basque shortly. That will be designed to thrash out some of the financial demands and details he will attach to any proposed deal, which are ultimately going to decide whether or not Heckingbottom gets his wish.

Doyle, who was named in the England squad for the international tournament which is being staged by Romania and Georgia, is expected to be allowed to leave City again - either permanently or on loan - following Mateo Kovacic’s arrival in the North-West. The Croatian, who previously represented Chelsea, could soon be joined by West Ham’s Declan Rice whose presence would further limit Doyle’s opportunities.

Tommy Doyle is wanted by Sheffield United after joining them on loan from Man City: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Begiristain’s decision to enter the conversation about Doyle’s future confirms Heckingbottom has a genuine chance of securing the player’s services. However his ability to try and do that by pushing through a full sale could rest on the outcome of takeover talks between United owner Prince Abdullah bin Mus’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the three parties who have expressed an interest in purchasing the Saudi Arabian’s shareholding.

Despite only having around £20m to spend on bolstering his squad, Heckingbottom is aware that figure could rise if a sale is completed quickly.

Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain (far right) has spoken with Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage