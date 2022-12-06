When Iliman Ndiaye’s advisors sit down the discuss the next phase of their client’s career, deciding whether to seek out offers from elsewhere or stay with Sheffield United at least the end of the season, they should take time to consider a study which suggests remaining in South Yorkshire might actually be of benefit to his development.

Researchers from the institute, a joint venture between FIFA and the University of Neuchatel in Switzerland, have found that only six leagues score higher than the Championship when it comes to handing competitive minutes to players at the tournament. The division ranks even better in terms of the number of representatives it has sent to the Middle East. Placed fourth, it performs better by that measure than Italy’s Serie A, the Belgian Pro League and Holland’s Eredivisie. It is also more productive than Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

Ndiaye, who travels back to Dakar today following the Senegalese’s defeat by England in the round of 16, made three appearances for Aliou Cisse’s side as they advanced into the knockout stages. Having impressed during their win over the host nation, he started the win over Ecuador and also the meeting with Gareth Southgate’s team before being replaced at half-time.

With little progress being made in terms of tying him down to a new contract, Heckingbottom nevertheless hopes that Ndiaye will resist the temptation to immediately cash in on his new found status and commit to helping United gain promotion instead before considering his position over the summer. Nottingham Forest are known to have considered making a bid, understood to be worth around £3m, before the start of the present campaign. But Ndiaye’s value has soared since then, with independent figures within the game now estimating he is worth around 10 times more than that amount.

The CIES’s latest report, combined with the fact only injury or illness is likely to cost him a place in United’s starting eleven, should be a powerful tool for Heckingbottom as he attempts to convince Ndiaye to remain in South Yorkshire. Privately, coaching staff suspect the chances of Ndiaye now extending his agreement, which expires in 2024, are slim. Unless, that is, a release clause set so low it is likely to prove impossible for their employers to accept, is written into the deal. But they are hopeful that Heckingbottom’s relationship with Ndiaye, having previously coached the French-born attacker following his enrollment on United’s development programme, will prolong his stay.

United return to action following a month-long break when they face Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Ndiaye has scored nine times in his last 21 appearances for Heckingbottom’s men; a tally which makes him their joint-leading goalscorer this term alongside Oli McBurnie. Together the pair have been responsible for delivering more than half of United’s efforts in the league since August.

Sheffield United and Senegal attacker lliman Ndiaye with manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Iliman Ndiaye of Senegal celebrates their win over Ecuador at the World Cup before losing to England: Buda Mendes/Getty Images