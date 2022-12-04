But as we marvel at how Sheffield United’s social media gurus have celebrated Iliman Ndiaye, lauding his talents without straying into the kind of territory where they might stand accused of simply trying to inflate the Senegalese’s price tag, an even more important question remains unanswered: How, given that anyone with even a scintilla of footballing knowledge suspected he would blossom at the tournament, have some of those tasked with overseeing Bramall Lane’s off-the-pitch affairs allowed the youngster to enter the final 18 months of his contract? Because whoever is responsible, when you chart Ndiaye’s career in South Yorkshire, could eventually cost the club millions of pounds in the transfer market.

Tonight, when Aliou Cisse’s side face England in the last 16 of the tournament, Ndiaye is expected to be named in the African champions’ starting eleven following his breakthrough performance against Ecuador. Already the posterboy for United’s season, he is fast becoming a talisman for his country too following superb display against the South Americans and also host nation Qatar. Which makes United’s inability to tie him down to a long-term agreement even more painful.

Speaking before the tournament started, manager Paul Heckingbottom admitted his employers are striving to become a “self sustainable” club. A commendable ambition, even if it means sales are inevitable. But an impossible one to achieve, whilst still delivering positive results, unless the value of their most prized assets is protected.

The most opportune moment to thrash out something with Ndiaye has probably already passed. His agent, known as a forthright and formidable negotiator in sporting circles, is unlikely to enter into an arrangement unless it is loaded in Ndiaye’s favour. Or, to be specific, contains a huge salary increase and ridiculously low release fee. A scenario United simply could not accept. The fact Ndiaye’s representative is prepared to see his client remain at the lower end of their payscale, despite his importance to Heckingbottom’s team, tells you all you need to know about how this situation could play out. Unless something dramatic happens when Ndiaye returns from the Middle East. In fairness, owner HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has always done his best to try and accomodate Heckingbottom’s interests. Whatever your thoughts, good, bad or indifferent, on some of the board’s past calls.

It is not as if United weren’t warned. Long before Heckingbottom began petitioning their hierarchy to open talks with Ndiaye, his predecessor Chris Wilder is understood to have recommended the 22-year-old for a new deal; something he later refused to confirm or deny. Nothing was done, with Ndiaye waiting until Heckingbottom’s appointment as caretaker before being awarded his senior debut. But Wilder, whose departure was confirmed on the eve of that match at Leicester City, immediately recognised the youngster’s potential. Indeed, the only reason he kept Ndiaye under wraps, following his arrival from Boreham Wood, was because coaching staff wanted him to learn the intricacies of the professional game away from the spotlight.

“Everyone knew how good he was,” one former member of staff, who observed Ndiaye at close quarters, told The Star last night. “But you can throw people in two early, especially if they’ve not come through the system. And that can damage their development. It’s important to handle people properly.”

Having scored nine times in 21 appearances for United since August, the stage Ndiaye is about to perform on will appeal to his ego. Not in a boorish sense. Ndiaye is a quiet, well-mannered and humble individual, who is known to shun the limelight. But when he laces up a pair of boots and rolls down his socks, a look which is fast becoming a trademark, he experiences a Clark Kent-like transformation. The pitch is Ndiaye’s phone box.

Iliman Ndiaye has been in superb form for Sheffield United and Senegal: George Wood/Getty Images

Having spent time in Rouen’s youth system before joining Marseille and then, following his family’s return to Senegal, Dakar Sacre Coeur, Ndiaye has seemingly enjoyed a fairytale rise to the top; bursting onto the scene at United, after leaving Hertfordshire, following a stint on loan with Hyde. But his career has not been without setbacks. And one of those, which occurred soon after his cameo at the King Power Stadium, could influence the strategy Ndiaye’s representative adopts during his negotiations with United. If, indeed, he is planning any at all. With his outing against City triggering discussions over fresh terms, Ndiaye was overlooked for first team duty until Slavisa Jokanovic, having raved about his performances during a pre-season training camp in Spain, sliced through the politicking and handed Ndiaye his full league debut during a meeting with Peterborough at the beginning of last season. The Serb’s decisiveness was rewarded, with Ndiaye claiming two goals and creating another. But the people responsible for advising Ndiaye are unlikely to have forgotten how he was handled as United surrendered Premier League status.

Heckingbottom, appointed on a permanent basis when Jokanovic departed after only six months at the helm, was not the architect of Ndiaye’s spell in exile. Fortunately for United, having first encountered him while overseeing their under-21’s, Heckingbottom is known to enjoy an excellent relationship with Ndiaye which could prove crucial moving forward. Certainly when it comes, given the lines of communication he has established between the boot room and boardroom, to persuading United to ignore any approaches for Ndiaye until at least the end of May. Second in the Championship table, his value is now at an all time high and might only dimiish. But parting company with Ndiaye next month would represent a backward step in the race for promotion. The prize on offer is, just in case anyone needs reminding, is estimated to be worth at least £170m over the course of 36 months.

Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly celebrates with Iliman Ndiaye: JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom wants Iliman Ndiaye to stay: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage