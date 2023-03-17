News you can trust since 1887
McAtee, Jebbison, Stevens: Sheffield United injury update ahead of Blackburn cup test

Injury update on key United trio ahead of Blackburn Rovers cup clash

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:45 GMT

James McAtee will be “fine” for Sheffield United’s FA Cup quarter-final against Blackburn Rovers this weekend, boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed, although question marks remain over striker Daniel Jebbison.

McAtee was withdrawn in the latter stages of United’s midweek win at Sunderland, in which he scored the equaliser - sparking concern that he may miss out against Rovers, as the Blades look to overcome their Championship rivals and reach a Wembley semi-final.

But Heckingbottom confirmed this afternoon that McAtee was suffering cramp and will be “fine” to face Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side on Sunday afternoon.

“The only one who took anything was Jebbo after that tackle in the first half,” Heckingbottom added, referencing a horror tackle from Trai Hume that only somehow earned the Sunderland man a yellow card.

“He’s not been on the grass today but we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

Enda Stevens has returned to full training and could be in contention to return after the international break, as United look to fend off the challenge of their nearest rivals and secure automatic promotion.

“We’ve started to get players back from injury,” Heckingbottom added. “We’ve had Enda back with us, doing the full session. But the season so far, and the schedule because of the [World Cup] break, has exaggerated the little niggles and not given the players the chance to refresh.

“We’ll see how everyone is tomorrow and pick the team for Blackburn from there.”

